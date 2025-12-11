EQS-News: LifeQuest World Corp. (OTC: LQWC) Expands Global Footprint Into Europe With a 300 Cubic Meters per Day Sewage Wastewater Treatment Contract in Crete, Greece

EQS-News: LifeQuest World Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY - December 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LifeQuest World Corp. (OTC: LQWC), through its wholly owned subsidiary Biopipe Global, is pleased to announce the award of a 300 m³/day (79,000 gallons/day) decentralized sewage wastewater treatment installation in Crete, Greece. The project - utilizing Biopipe’s patented, biological, chemical-free wastewater technology - marks another significant expansion into high-priority international markets facing acute water stress and regulatory pressure.

Addressing Europe’s Intensifying Wastewater Challenges

Across Europe, wastewater treatment is under mounting scrutiny as the EU strengthens enforcement of its Water Framework Directive and pushes for greater adoption of sustainable, decentralized infrastructure. On islands such as Crete, where tourism surges dramatically during peak seasons, aging wastewater networks frequently strain under demand, creating a need for compact, odor-free, low-maintenance solutions that can be deployed rapidly and at lower operating cost.

The Crete installation will feature the full Biopipe treatment designed to meet stringent EU effluent thresholds:

BOD <10 mg/L

COD <30 mg/L

TSS <10 mg/L

Near-zero odor, noise, and sludge

This performance profile is increasingly attractive to entities that are not connected to central sewerage system or desire to recycle wastewater to meet sustainability and goals and regulatory compliance.

Strategic EU Expansion Through Spain and Greece

The Crete contract follows LifeQuest’s recent announcement of its first commercial order in Spain, a 10 m³/day Biopipe system for a major winery - signaling the Company’s entry into Western Europe. Together, Spain and Greece represent significant strategic footholds:

Both countries face water scarcity , high compliance requirements , and seasonal wastewater surges tied to tourism and agriculture.

, , and tied to tourism and agriculture. Southern Europe is undergoing a shift toward small-footprint, decentralized treatment systems , supported by EU sustainability funding mechanisms.

, supported by EU sustainability funding mechanisms. Upon successful introductions in Spain and Greece, Biopipe will have an easier pathway to scale across southern Europe, where the market for decentralized wastewater solutions is projected to grow significantly over the next decade.

Positioning Biopipe within these early-stage European markets creates a pathway to broader expansion across the Mediterranean, Balkans, and Western Europe, where municipalities, hotels, wineries, housing developments are increasingly adopting modular biological systems.

Growing International Momentum: Ethiopia and Emerging Markets

In addition to Europe, LifeQuest recently secured a decentralized wastewater treatment system contract in Ethiopia to support a European government facility. This installation highlights a persistent challenge across many African and developing regions: centralized wastewater infrastructure is often nonexistent or insufficient, creating a strong demand for scalable, low-energy, low-sludge alternatives.

Robert Kaufmann, Director at Biopipe Global, commented: “This 300 m³/day project in Crete represents a meaningful step forward in our European expansion strategy. Spain and Greece are ideal entry points for Biopipe in the EU because they face significant water challenges - and because operators in these regions are actively seeking sustainable, decentralized technologies that reduce operating cost and meet EU regulatory standards.

When combined with our recent wins in Spain and Ethiopia, we are seeing strong validation of our capability to deliver reliable, chemical-free wastewater solutions that align with global ESG priorities and address real-world infrastructure constraints.”

LifeQuest World Corp., through its operating subsidiaries, provides innovative, scalable, and environmentally responsible wastewater treatment technologies. Its flagship solution, Biopipe, is the world’s first patented biological wastewater treatment system that operates entirely within a series of pipes - producing no sludge, no odor, and no chemical waste. The Company operates across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and North America.

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market expansion, strategic initiatives, anticipated growth, and project outcomes. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory changes, financing requirements, integration challenges, and broader economic conditions. LifeQuest undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the SEC and OTC Markets for a full discussion of risks.

