LifeQuest World Aktie
WKN DE: A2JF2R / ISIN: US53222D2018
|
11.12.2025 14:03:31
EQS-News: LifeQuest World Corp. (OTC: LQWC) Expands Global Footprint Into Europe With a 300 Cubic Meters per Day Sewage Wastewater Treatment Contract in Crete, Greece
|
EQS-News: LifeQuest World Corp.
/ Key word(s): Financial
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY - December 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LifeQuest World Corp. (OTC: LQWC), through its wholly owned subsidiary Biopipe Global, is pleased to announce the award of a 300 m³/day (79,000 gallons/day) decentralized sewage wastewater treatment installation in Crete, Greece. The project - utilizing Biopipe’s patented, biological, chemical-free wastewater technology - marks another significant expansion into high-priority international markets facing acute water stress and regulatory pressure.
Addressing Europe’s Intensifying Wastewater Challenges
Across Europe, wastewater treatment is under mounting scrutiny as the EU strengthens enforcement of its Water Framework Directive and pushes for greater adoption of sustainable, decentralized infrastructure. On islands such as Crete, where tourism surges dramatically during peak seasons, aging wastewater networks frequently strain under demand, creating a need for compact, odor-free, low-maintenance solutions that can be deployed rapidly and at lower operating cost.
The Crete installation will feature the full Biopipe treatment designed to meet stringent EU effluent thresholds:
This performance profile is increasingly attractive to entities that are not connected to central sewerage system or desire to recycle wastewater to meet sustainability and goals and regulatory compliance.
Strategic EU Expansion Through Spain and Greece
The Crete contract follows LifeQuest’s recent announcement of its first commercial order in Spain, a 10 m³/day Biopipe system for a major winery - signaling the Company’s entry into Western Europe. Together, Spain and Greece represent significant strategic footholds:
Positioning Biopipe within these early-stage European markets creates a pathway to broader expansion across the Mediterranean, Balkans, and Western Europe, where municipalities, hotels, wineries, housing developments are increasingly adopting modular biological systems.
Growing International Momentum: Ethiopia and Emerging Markets
In addition to Europe, LifeQuest recently secured a decentralized wastewater treatment system contract in Ethiopia to support a European government facility. This installation highlights a persistent challenge across many African and developing regions: centralized wastewater infrastructure is often nonexistent or insufficient, creating a strong demand for scalable, low-energy, low-sludge alternatives.
Robert Kaufmann, Director at Biopipe Global, commented: “This 300 m³/day project in Crete represents a meaningful step forward in our European expansion strategy. Spain and Greece are ideal entry points for Biopipe in the EU because they face significant water challenges - and because operators in these regions are actively seeking sustainable, decentralized technologies that reduce operating cost and meet EU regulatory standards.
When combined with our recent wins in Spain and Ethiopia, we are seeing strong validation of our capability to deliver reliable, chemical-free wastewater solutions that align with global ESG priorities and address real-world infrastructure constraints.”
About LifeQuest World Corp. (OTC: LQWC)
LifeQuest World Corp., through its operating subsidiaries, provides innovative, scalable, and environmentally responsible wastewater treatment technologies. Its flagship solution, Biopipe, is the world’s first patented biological wastewater treatment system that operates entirely within a series of pipes - producing no sludge, no odor, and no chemical waste. The Company operates across Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and North America.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market expansion, strategic initiatives, anticipated growth, and project outcomes. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory changes, financing requirements, integration challenges, and broader economic conditions. LifeQuest undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the SEC and OTC Markets for a full discussion of risks.
Contact
Investor Relations
News Source: LifeQuest World Corp.
11.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LifeQuest World Corp.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US53222D2018
|EQS News ID:
|2244246
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2244246 11.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LifeQuest World Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LifeQuest World Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LifeQuest World Corp Registered Shs
|0,01
|-9,28%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: Wall Stree letztlich uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- ATX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt begaben sich am Donnerstag auf grünes Terrain. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag auf unterschiedlichen Seiten. In Fernost tendierten die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zu Verlusten.