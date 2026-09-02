EQS-News: LIG Assets Announces Progress on Mining Project Amid Historic U.S. Mining Investment Initiative

EQS-News: Lig Assets, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

LIG Assets Announces Progress on Mining Project Amid Historic U.S. Mining Investment Initiative



02.09.2026 / 16:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MARIANNA, FLORIDA - September 2, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC: LIGA) is encouraged by the U.S. government’s renewed focus on strengthening domestic mining and critical-material supply chains. The White House recently announced more than $2 billion in new mining and mining-related projects, along with additional investments designed to expand American mineral production and reduce reliance on foreign sources. Read the White House Fact Sheet:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2026/08/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-announces-billions-in-new-deals-and-investments-to-power-american-mining/

LIG Assets is also pleased to announce that Phase 1 of its SK-1300 process has been completed. The Company is now working toward completion of the SK-1300 technical report and has additionally requested that a NI 43-101 report be completed. Management remains very confident in the mine’s potential and believes the project is well positioned to benefit from the growing national focus on developing secure, domestic mineral resources.

About LIG Assets, Inc.

LIG Assets, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on mineral resources, environmental remediation, water-reclamation technologies, sustainable infrastructure, media, and related strategic investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs, future operations, potential development opportunities, anticipated technical reports, mineral resource evaluations, commercialization of technologies, and potential future business prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory approvals, permitting, market conditions, financing availability, engineering results, completion of technical studies, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Historical estimates referenced herein have not been verified under current SEC SK-1300 standards and should not be interpreted as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. LIG Assets undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Communications: Contact Data

Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

LIG Assets, Inc.

Website: https://ligassets.lovable.app/

Facebook @ www.Facebook.com/ligahomes

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ligassets

dbvmemphis@outlook.net

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Lig Assets, Inc.