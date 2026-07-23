EQS-News: LIG Assets Commences Phase I of S-K 1300 Evaluation for Marianna, Florida Calcium Mine

EQS-News: Lig Assets, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

LIG Assets Commences Phase I of S-K 1300 Evaluation for Marianna, Florida Calcium Mine



23.07.2026 / 17:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MARIANNA, FLORIDA - July 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC: LIGA) (“LIG Assets” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold Run, Inc., has signed a contract to begin Phase I of the S-K 1300 technical evaluation of its approximately 1,132-acre calcium mine located in Marianna, Florida.

The contract has been paid in full by wire transfer, and the initial technical work is expected to begin within the next few weeks.

Due to existing nondisclosure agreements, the Company is not releasing the names or specific details regarding the top-tier geologist and strategic technical advisor, nor the company hired by LIGA at this time. The advisor and geologist have experience in top-tier geology, mining engineering, S-K 1300 reports, NI 43-101 technical reports, and projects involving the United States Department of Defense.

Phase I will begin the process of reviewing historical geological information, developing testing and sampling procedures, evaluating the calcium resource, and determining the additional work required to complete an S-K 1300-compliant technical report.

Regulation S-K 1300 establishes the SEC’s disclosure requirements for publicly traded mining companies reporting material mineral resources and reserves in the United States. The Company believes that completing the S-K 1300 process will provide the independent technical documentation needed to evaluate and support the potential value of the Marianna mineral resource. Subject to the final technical report, independent audit review, applicable accounting standards, and SEC and tax requirements, the findings may also assist LIG Assets in determining the appropriate financial treatment of the property on its consolidated balance sheet. “Many shareholders have asked why LIG Assets is pursuing an S-K 1300 technical report at this stage,” management stated. “Any larger publicly traded mining company considering a future acquisition, partnership, or joint venture involving the property would likely require this level of independent technical validation. Rather than waiting for a potential transaction, LIG Assets has chosen to complete the necessary work upfront. We believe this approach will strengthen our ability to enter discussions with potential strategic partners or purchasers, independently validate the resource, and maximize the potential value of the property for both the Company and its shareholders.”

Historical reports prepared in 2009 estimated the mine’s value at approximately $400 million. That estimate was based on approximately 200 acres and an assumed value of approximately $8.50 per ton. Gold Run now controls approximately 1,132 acres, and management believes current base-market pricing may begin at approximately $18.50 per ton.

The Company expects the updated technical evaluation to exceed the historical valuation; however, the final value will depend on confirmed mineral quantities, calcium purity, recoverability, processing costs, market conditions, and the findings of the independent technical professionals.

The advisor is also evaluating whether advanced refining technology originally developed for specialized applications may be capable of increasing the purity of the calcium product up to 99.999999%. Testing will determine whether calcium from the property may be refined for higher-value commercial applications.

Depending on purity and product specifications, certain specialized calcium products may have significantly higher market values, potentially reaching up to approximately $2,000 per ton. These higher values remain subject to successful testing, processing validation, customer requirements, and commercial feasibility.

LIG Assets, through Gold Run, Inc., maintains full control over the future development and operation of the property.

“This is an important milestone for LIG Assets,” said management. “We have completed the contract and payment requirements and are now moving into phase 1 of the technical validation process. The S-K 1300 report is expected to help establish the size, purity, commercial potential, and appropriate financial value of this important calcium resource.” In addition, management stated, "We will be revamping the entire branding and structure of the company that should greatly enhance the value of LIG Assets and to its shareholders."

The Company looks forward to providing additional updates as Phase I progresses when testing begins.

About LIG Assets, Inc.

LIG Assets, Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on mineral resources, environmental remediation, water-reclamation technologies, sustainable infrastructure, media, and related strategic investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs, future operations, potential development opportunities, anticipated technical reports, mineral resource evaluations, commercialization of technologies, and potential future business prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory approvals, permitting, market conditions, financing availability, engineering results, completion of technical studies, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Historical estimates referenced herein have not been verified under current SEC SK-1300 standards and should not be interpreted as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. LIG Assets undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Communications: Contact Data

Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

LIG Assets, Inc.

Website: https://ligassets.lovable.app/

Facebook @ www.Facebook.com/ligahomes

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ligassets

dbvmemphis@outlook.net

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News Source: Lig Assets, Inc.