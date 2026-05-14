EQS-News: LIG Assets, Inc. (OTCQB: LIGA) Provides Update on Marianna, Florida Calcium Mine and SK-1300 Valuation Initiative

EQS-News: Lig Assets, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

LIG Assets, Inc. (OTCQB: LIGA) Provides Update on Marianna, Florida Calcium Mine and SK-1300 Valuation Initiative



14.05.2026 / 17:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MARIANNA, FLORIDA - May 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LIG Assets, Inc. (OTCQB: LIGA) (“LIG Assets” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an operational update regarding its calcium mining interests located in the Marianna, Florida region and the Company’s ongoing efforts to further validate and enhance the value of its mining assets.

Management is currently working with industry professionals and consultants regarding the preparation and evaluation process associated with a potential SEC Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 technical report summary (“SK-1300”). The purpose of the report is to further define and validate the mineral resources, reserves, operational potential, and overall economic value associated with the Company’s calcium carbonate mining assets.

The Company notes that a prior appraisal and valuation report completed in 2009 estimated the value of the calcium reserves at approximately $400 million at a time when calcium products were reportedly valued at approximately $8.50 per ton. Since that time, the market prices, industrial demand, infrastructure needs, agricultural applications, and specialty calcium product opportunities have significantly increased and therefore management knows that the valuation of the mine should have greatley increased.

Management believes that the preparation of a modern SK-1300 technical report may provide updated reserve validation, operational analysis, and enhanced transparency regarding the underlying value of the mining asset. However, no assurance can be given regarding the conclusions, valuation ranges, reserve classifications, or economic outcomes that may ultimately result from any completed report or third-party analysis.

In addition to the ongoing technical and valuation work, the Company continues to evaluate additional strategic transactions and operational opportunities that management believes may strengthen the Company’s revenue base and long-term financial position. Several potential transactions and business initiatives are currently under review, and management anticipates providing additional updates as developments progress and agreements are finalized.

“Our focus remains on building long-term shareholder value through strategic asset development, operational improvements, and disciplined growth initiatives,” stated management. “The Company believes that obtaining updated technical analysis and reserve validation through the SK-1300 process represents an important step in communicating the potential significance of our calcium mining assets.”

LIG Assets continues to focus on opportunities involving mining, land reclamation, environmental technologies, and resource-related operations where management believes undervalued assets and operational improvements may create future value opportunities.

The Company intends to continue updating shareholders regarding operational milestones, acquisitions, technical reports, revenue initiatives, and material developments as information becomes available.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future valuations, reserve estimates, projected revenues, operational opportunities, market conditions, transaction closings, strategic initiatives, SK-1300 reports, and future business prospects are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to numerous factors, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, commodity pricing, operational risks, financing conditions, due diligence findings, and other risks beyond the Company’s control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

LIG Assets, Inc.

OTCQB: LIGA

OTC Markets Profile

URL: www.LIGAssets.net

Social Media: www.X.com/LIGAssets

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News Source: Lig Assets, Inc.