EQS-News: LIMES Schlossklinik expands into Italy

EQS-News: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion

LIMES Schlossklinik expands into Italy



17.06.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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DGAP-Corporate News: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG:



LIMES Schlossklinik Expands into Italy

Cologne, June 17, 2026. On June 17, 2026, LIMES Schlosskliniken AG signed a notarized preliminary agreement in Florence to acquire the operating company of the “Villa Boccella” estate in Lucca, Tuscany.

The renovated, luxurious, 14-hectare historic estate consists of eight buildings, including six villas with four swimming pools. The estate features 37 rooms with 62 beds across a living area of approximately 3,100 square meters.

LIMES Schlosskliniken plans to build a mental health clinic on the estate.

The facility is primarily aimed at an international clientele and bridges the gap between Paracelsus Recovery in Zurich and the LIMES locations in Germany.

LIMES Schlosskliniken has an option to purchase the property.

Subject to the granting of the clinic license by the authorities, the opening is planned for early summer 2027.

Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne

Tel.: 0221 669 615 10, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de



Language: German

Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne, Germany

Phone: 49 221 669 615 10

Mail: p.kaes@limes.care

Internet: www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

WKN: AOJDBC

Stock exchange: Düsseldorf Open Market, Primary Market, XETRA



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