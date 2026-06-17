Limes Schlosskliniken Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDBC / ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7
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17.06.2026 14:00:53
EQS-News: LIMES Schlossklinik expands into Italy
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EQS-News: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion/Expansion
DGAP-Corporate News: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG:
Cologne, June 17, 2026. On June 17, 2026, LIMES Schlosskliniken AG signed a notarized preliminary agreement in Florence to acquire the operating company of the “Villa Boccella” estate in Lucca, Tuscany.
The renovated, luxurious, 14-hectare historic estate consists of eight buildings, including six villas with four swimming pools. The estate features 37 rooms with 62 beds across a living area of approximately 3,100 square meters.
LIMES Schlosskliniken plans to build a mental health clinic on the estate.
The facility is primarily aimed at an international clientele and bridges the gap between Paracelsus Recovery in Zurich and the LIMES locations in Germany.
LIMES Schlosskliniken has an option to purchase the property.
Subject to the granting of the clinic license by the authorities, the opening is planned for early summer 2027.
Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.
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17.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Limes Schlosskliniken AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
|50672 Köln
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JDBC7
|WKN:
|A0JDBC
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2348240
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2348240 17.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Limes Schlosskliniken AG Inhaber-Akt
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14:00
|EQS-News: LIMES Schlossklinik expandiert nach Italien (EQS Group)
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14:00
|EQS-News: LIMES Schlossklinik expands into Italy (EQS Group)
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15.06.26
|EQS-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: GMF Capital GmbH, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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15.06.26
|EQS-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: GMF Capital GmbH, sell (EQS Group)
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28.04.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Aufsichtsrat billigt Jahresabschluss 2025 und schlägt Dividende von 10,00 EURO je Aktie vor (EQS Group)
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28.04.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Supervisory Board Approves 2025 Annual Financial Statements and Proposes a Dividend of 10.00 EUROS per Share (EQS Group)
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13.04.26