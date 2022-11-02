EQS-News: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Anticipated business development, planning for clinic start

EQS-News: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate

Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Anticipated business development, planning for clinic start



Corporate News: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG: Anticipated business development, planning for clinic start LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Cologne, 02.11.2022 Interim Statement Q1 - Q3 2022: Turnover EUR 22.4 million, EBITDA EUR 7.4 million



Original target for 2022 of EUR 27 million turnover and EUR 8 million EBITDA is expected to be exceeded.



General contractor postpones the planned handover of the new clinic building Bergisches Land in Lindlar / Cologne probably to 01.03.2023 due to various delivery problems.



Two new clinic locations are in advanced negotiations. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to state aid and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

