02.11.2022 13:57:58
EQS-News: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Anticipated business development, planning for clinic start
EQS-News: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate
Corporate News: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG:
Anticipated business development, planning for clinic start
LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Cologne, 02.11.2022
The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to state aid and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.
02.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Limes Schlosskliniken AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
|50672 Köln
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JDBC7
|WKN:
|A0JDBC
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1477597
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1477597 02.11.2022 CET/CEST
