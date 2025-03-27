Peapack Gladstone Financial Aktie
WKN: 570789 / ISIN: US7046991078
|
27.03.2025 14:38:36
EQS-News: Linda Osterman is Promoted to Senior Managing Director
|
EQS-News: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
/ Key word(s): Financial
BEDMINSTER, NJ - March 27, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are proud to announce the promotion of Linda Osterman to Senior Managing Director. Based out of the Bank’s Bedminster headquarters, Linda, a private mortgage banker, will continue to develop the Bank’s private wealth relationships by originating residential-related loans for clients of our wealth management division, as well as other high-net-worth clients and prospects.
Osterman, who has been with Peapack Private since 2013, has more than 40 years of banking and financial experience. She previously worked at Mellon Bank, NA, and Summit Bank in similar residential lending positions. Linda holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. She served as President of The Tewksbury Education Foundation for over 11 years and remains a strong supporter. Additionally, she has been involved in numerous committees at both The Pingry School in Basking Ridge, NJ and Gill St. Bernard’s School in Gladstone. She is currently an active supporter of the Greater Somerset County YMCA.
About the Company
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.0 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $11.9 billion as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank’s wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.
Contact: Denise Pace-Sanders, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921, dpace@peapackprivate.com, (908) 470-3322
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
27.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
|United States
|ISIN:
|US7046991078
|EQS News ID:
|2107642
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2107642 27.03.2025 CET/CEST
