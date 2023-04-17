|
EQS-News: Linde Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Linde Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Woking, UK, April 17, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
