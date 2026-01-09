Linde Aktie

09.01.2026 12:00:03

EQS-News: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Woking, UK, January 9, 2026 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results by 06:00 EST/midday CET on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EST/15:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970
Access code: 6877110
 
Live webcast (listen-only)
 		 https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports
 
Web replay
 Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EST/16:30 CET on
Thursday, February 5, 2026, at:
https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports
 

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at https://www.linde.com/investors/financial-reports.


About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com

Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

