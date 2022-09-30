Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.09.2022 14:59:53

EQS-News: Linde Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

30.09.2022 / 14:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Woking, UK, September 30, 2022 Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 204 4368
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 589 4609
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 6377
Access code: 3278896
Live webcast (listen-only)
 		 https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay
 		 Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on
Thursday, October 27, 2022 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
 

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).


About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 

Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 
 
 

 


30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1453755

 
End of News EQS News Service

1453755  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453755&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten