EQS-News: Linde Completes Sale of Gist, a Non-Core Business

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Disposal

Linde Completes Sale of Gist, a Non-Core Business



30.09.2022 / 13:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Completes Sale of Gist, a Non-Core Business

Woking, UK, September 30, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has completed the sale of Gist Limited, Lindes temperature-controlled logistics provider primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, to Marks & Spencer Group plc, a leading British retailer. The sale of this non-core asset was completed on September 30, 2022.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com