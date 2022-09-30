|
30.09.2022 13:53:32
EQS-News: Linde Completes Sale of Gist, a Non-Core Business
|
EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Linde Completes Sale of Gist, a Non-Core Business
Woking, UK, September 30, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has completed the sale of Gist Limited, Lindes temperature-controlled logistics provider primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, to Marks & Spencer Group plc, a leading British retailer. The sale of this non-core asset was completed on September 30, 2022.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1453745
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1453745 30.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten
|
30.09.22
|EQS-News: Linde Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22
|Linde plc : Linde Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule (Investegate)
|
30.09.22
|EQS-News: Linde Completes Sale of Gist, a Non-Core Business (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22
|Linde plc : Linde Completes Sale of Gist, a Non-Core Business (Investegate)
|
27.09.22
|EQS-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|EQS-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|EQS-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|EQS-DD: Linde plc english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.08.22
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.08.22
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.08.22
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|08.08.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.11.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.08.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|01.04.21
|Linde Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|25.03.21
|Linde market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Linde plc
|275,35
|0,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.