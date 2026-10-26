Linde Aktie
WKN DE: A3D7VW / ISIN: IE000S9YS762
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26.10.2026 14:19:13
EQS-News: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2026
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EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2026
Woking, UK, October 26, 2026 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.60 per share.
The dividend is payable on December 17, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2026.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|LEI Code:
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|EQS News ID:
|2422020
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2422020 26.10.2026 CET/CEST
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14:19
|EQS-News: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2026 (EQS Group)
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21.10.26
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Analysen zu Linde plc
|20.10.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.10.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.10.26
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.09.26
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.26
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.10.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.10.26
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.09.26
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.26
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.10.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.10.26
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.09.26
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.09.26
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
|06.05.26
|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
|26.03.26
|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.02.26
|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
|06.02.26
|Linde Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Linde plc
|455,00
|0,09%
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