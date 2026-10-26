Linde Aktie

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WKN DE: A3D7VW / ISIN: IE000S9YS762

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26.10.2026 14:19:13

EQS-News: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2026

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2026

26.10.2026 / 14:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2026

Woking, UK, October 26, 2026 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.60 per share.

The dividend is payable on December 17, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2026.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 
 
 
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor.Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
LEI Code: 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
EQS News ID: 2422020

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422020  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

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