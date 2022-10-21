21.10.2022 11:59:48

EQS-News: Linde Expands Agreement with Jindal Steel in India

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Expands Agreement with Jindal Steel in India

21.10.2022 / 11:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Expands Agreement with Jindal Steel in India

Woking, UK, October 21, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has expanded its existing long-term agreement for the supply of industrial gases with Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), one of the largest stainless steel producers in India.

Linde already supplies oxygen, nitrogen and argon to JSL from its on-site Air Separation Unit (ASU) at the Kalinganagar Industrial Estate in Odisha, East India. Under the terms of the new agreement, Linde will build a second ASU, more than tripling the current total capacity of its plant at Kalinganagar. The additional supply will support the significant expansion of JSLs facility. The new ASU is expected to start up in the first half of 2024 and will be an additional supply source for the local merchant market.

We are proud to develop our partnership with JSL as it embarks on a significant expansion of its stainless steel production facility at Kalinganagar, said Moloy Banerjee, President ASEAN & South Asia, Linde. By building additional capacity to support JSLs growth, we will increase Lindes own network density in one of Indias most important industrial regions.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


21.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1468607

 
End of News EQS News Service

1468607  21.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1468607&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten