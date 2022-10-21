EQS-News: Linde Expands Agreement with Jindal Steel in India

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Expands Agreement with Jindal Steel in India



Woking, UK, October 21, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has expanded its existing long-term agreement for the supply of industrial gases with Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), one of the largest stainless steel producers in India.

Linde already supplies oxygen, nitrogen and argon to JSL from its on-site Air Separation Unit (ASU) at the Kalinganagar Industrial Estate in Odisha, East India. Under the terms of the new agreement, Linde will build a second ASU, more than tripling the current total capacity of its plant at Kalinganagar. The additional supply will support the significant expansion of JSLs facility. The new ASU is expected to start up in the first half of 2024 and will be an additional supply source for the local merchant market.

We are proud to develop our partnership with JSL as it embarks on a significant expansion of its stainless steel production facility at Kalinganagar, said Moloy Banerjee, President ASEAN & South Asia, Linde. By building additional capacity to support JSLs growth, we will increase Lindes own network density in one of Indias most important industrial regions.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com