Linde Aktie
WKN DE: A3D7VW / ISIN: IE000S9YS762
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27.07.2026 12:00:04
EQS-News: Linde Expands Renewable Energy Sourcing in its EMEA and APAC Regions
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EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Linde Expands Renewable Energy Sourcing in its EMEA and APAC Regions
Woking, UK, July 27, 2026 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) has signed six new power purchase agreements (PPAs) to source renewable electricity across Europe, Africa and India.
The new agreements in Linde’s EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific) regions support its goal to increase sourcing of low-carbon energy, primarily through active renewable power. Low-carbon power currently accounts for around 50% of Linde’s global electricity consumption, and Linde has increased its active renewable power purchasing by 2.7 times compared to its 2021 baseline, from 2.8 TWh to 7.6 TWh in 2025.
Under the new agreements, Linde will procure renewable power for its operations in Spain, Greece, South Africa and India. Together, the PPAs will supply approximately 0.63 TWh per year of renewable energy derived from newly developed wind and solar assets.
“By continuing to actively secure new sources of renewable power, we are accelerating progress toward our target to reduce absolute emissions 35% by 2035 and supporting our customers in reducing their own emissions,” said Erin Catapano, Vice President Sustainability, Linde.
In 2025, Linde helped its customers avoid 98 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, more than twice the greenhouse gases emitted in Linde’s global operations, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in industrial decarbonization. The company’s sustainability strategy, reporting and performance have been recognized through its inclusion in leading benchmarks, including the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices, FTSE4Good Index Series and the S&P Sustainability Yearbook.
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
27.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|LEI Code:
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|EQS News ID:
|2371472
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2371472 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
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12:00
|EQS-News: Linde Expands Renewable Energy Sourcing in its EMEA and APAC Regions (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu Linde plc
|16.06.26
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
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|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
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|Bernstein Research
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|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
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|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
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|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.05.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.05.26
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.06.26
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.05.26
|Linde Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.05.26
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.26
|Linde Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.05.26
|Linde Halten
|DZ BANK
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|09.02.26
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|DZ BANK
|06.02.26
|Linde Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Linde Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Linde plc
|450,60
|0,13%