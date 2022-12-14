EQS-News: Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 20th Consecutive Year

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability

Linde Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 20th Consecutive Year



14.12.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Woking, UK, December 14, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the DJSI North America. Linde is the only company in the chemicals sector that has been included in the DJSI World for twenty consecutive years.

The DJSI World consists of the top 10% of the largest 2,500 stocks in the S&P Global Broad Market Index, based on their environmental, social and governance practices. Index constituents are determined by S&P Global based upon several factors, including the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) in which Linde scored in the 99th percentile for its overall ESG performance.

Sustainability is a fundamental part of what we do every day, said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. We are proud of our unparalleled track record of inclusion in the DJSI World, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Lindes employees around the world.

Linde has comprehensive sustainability targets across safety, health & environment, people & community, integrity & compliance. It was named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Linde is a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and recently its 2035 absolute emissions reduction target was validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

