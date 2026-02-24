Linde Aktie

24.02.2026 18:30:33

EQS-News: Linde Increases Dividend 7%

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Dividend
Linde Increases Dividend 7%

24.02.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Increases Dividend 7%

Woking, UK, February 24, 2026 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 7% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.60 per share. This marks the 33rd consecutive year of quarterly dividend increases on the company’s common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 26, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 11, 2026.
About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

24.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor.Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 2280136

 
End of News EQS News Service

2280136  24.02.2026 CET/CEST

