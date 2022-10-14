|
14.10.2022 12:00:10
EQS-News: Linde Joins United Nations Global Compact
|
EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Linde Joins United Nations Global Compact
Woking, UK, October 14, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has become a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the worlds largest corporate sustainability initiative.
Through its participation, Linde has committed to align its strategy and activities with the UNGCs Ten Principles across human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. It has also pledged to help advance the UNs Sustainable Development Goals.
Sustainability is an integral part of what we do every day, from building an inclusive culture that values our people to respecting human rights in our communities, said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. Linde is already aligned with the Principles at the heart of the Compact and is proud to join this initiative, which aims to address some of the worlds most pressing challenges.
Linde has set comprehensive sustainability targets across safety, health & environment, people & community, integrity & compliance. It has been a constituent of the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index for nineteen consecutive years and was named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute.
Read the UNGC Commitment from Lindes CEO Sanjiv Lamba here.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
14.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1463657
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1463657 14.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten
|
14.10.22
|EQS-News: Linde Joins United Nations Global Compact (EQS Group)
|
14.10.22
|Linde plc : Linde Joins United Nations Global Compact (Investegate)
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Linde gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.22
|EQS-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11.10.22
|EQS-News: Linde Starts Up New ASU to Support Wanhua Chemical Group Expansion (EQS Group)
|
11.10.22
|Linde plc : Release of a capital market information (Investegate)
|
11.10.22
|Linde plc : Linde Starts Up New ASU to Support Wanhua Chemical Group Expansion (Investegate)
|
05.10.22
|Should You Buy Linde Stock At $270? (Forbes)
Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen
|13.10.22
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|13.10.22
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.08.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|13.10.22
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|UBS AG
|12.09.22
|Linde Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.08.22
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.08.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.11.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.08.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|01.04.21
|Linde Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|25.03.21
|Linde market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Linde plc
|284,15
|-1,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.