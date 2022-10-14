NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.10.2022 12:00:10

EQS-News: Linde Joins United Nations Global Compact

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability
Linde Joins United Nations Global Compact

14.10.2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Joins United Nations Global Compact

Woking, UK, October 14, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has become a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the worlds largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Through its participation, Linde has committed to align its strategy and activities with the UNGCs Ten Principles across human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. It has also pledged to help advance the UNs Sustainable Development Goals.

Sustainability is an integral part of what we do every day, from building an inclusive culture that values our people to respecting human rights in our communities, said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. Linde is already aligned with the Principles at the heart of the Compact and is proud to join this initiative, which aims to address some of the worlds most pressing challenges.

Linde has set comprehensive sustainability targets across safety, health & environment, people & community, integrity & compliance. It has been a constituent of the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index for nineteen consecutive years and was named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute.

Read the UNGC Commitment from Lindes CEO Sanjiv Lamba here.

 

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


14.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1463657

 
End of News EQS News Service

1463657  14.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1463657&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen

13.10.22 Linde Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.10.22 Linde Buy UBS AG
12.09.22 Linde Buy UBS AG
12.09.22 Linde Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.08.22 Linde Reduce Baader Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Linde plc 284,15 -1,47% Linde plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen