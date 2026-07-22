Linde Aktie

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WKN DE: A3D7VW / ISIN: IE000S9YS762

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22.07.2026 12:00:04

EQS-News: Linde Marks 11th Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability
Linde Marks 11th Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series

22.07.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Marks 11th Consecutive Year in FTSE4Good Index Series

Woking, UK, July 22, 2026 – Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the 11th consecutive year, recognizing its continued leadership in sustainable business practices.

“Sustainability is embedded in how we operate—from driving continuous improvement across our operations while supporting our customers’ decarbonization goals to robust governance and community engagement,” said Erin Catapano, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. “Our continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series recognizes the consistency of our approach and the progress that Linde colleagues deliver every day toward our sustainability targets.”

Linde’s climate goals include its 2035 science-based absolute greenhouse gas emissions reduction target and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition. In 2025, the company enabled customers to avoid 98 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, more than twice the greenhouse gases emitted in Linde’s global operations, demonstrating Linde’s critical role in advancing industrial decarbonization at scale.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as corporate governance, health & safety, anti-corruption and climate change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

Further detail is available in Linde’s 2025 Sustainable Development Report, prepared in accordance with GRI standards, at linde.com.


About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde’s industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 
 
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

22.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor.Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: Nasdaq
LEI Code: 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
EQS News ID: 2369486

 
End of News EQS News Service

2369486  22.07.2026 CET/CEST

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