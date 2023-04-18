Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 12:00:28

EQS-News: Linde Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies

18.04.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies

Woking, UK, April 18, 2023 Linde (NYSE:LIN) today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, its third consecutive year of inclusion on the list.

Linde is one of only two companies in the chemicals sector to be included in Ethispheres list of global leaders for ethical business practices. Honorees are subject to a detailed assessment across five core categories: ethics & compliance, culture, corporate citizenship & responsibility, governance and leadership & reputation. The categories are updated each year to reflect evolving best-in-class practices. The 2023 list recognizes 135 companies, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"We always strive to achieve our goals ethically and with integrity," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "I am proud of Lindes employees who work every day with the highest ethical standards and am pleased to receive this recognition on their behalf."

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


18.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: NYSE
EQS News ID: 1610299

 
End of News EQS News Service

1610299  18.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610299&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen

23.02.23 Linde Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.02.23 Linde Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.02.23 Linde Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.02.23 Linde Kaufen DZ BANK
08.02.23 Linde Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Linde plc 332,60 0,62% Linde plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison nimmt an Fahrt auf: ATX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch -- Wall Street letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Bewegungen in engen Grenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen