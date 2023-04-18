|
18.04.2023
EQS-News: Linde Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies
EQS-News: Linde plc
Linde Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies
Woking, UK, April 18, 2023 Linde (NYSE:LIN) today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, its third consecutive year of inclusion on the list.
Linde is one of only two companies in the chemicals sector to be included in Ethispheres list of global leaders for ethical business practices. Honorees are subject to a detailed assessment across five core categories: ethics & compliance, culture, corporate citizenship & responsibility, governance and leadership & reputation. The categories are updated each year to reflect evolving best-in-class practices. The 2023 list recognizes 135 companies, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.
"We always strive to achieve our goals ethically and with integrity," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "I am proud of Lindes employees who work every day with the highest ethical standards and am pleased to receive this recognition on their behalf."
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
