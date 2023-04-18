EQS-News: Linde Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies



18.04.2023

Linde Named One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies

Woking, UK, April 18, 2023 Linde (NYSE:LIN) today announced it has been recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, its third consecutive year of inclusion on the list.

Linde is one of only two companies in the chemicals sector to be included in Ethispheres list of global leaders for ethical business practices. Honorees are subject to a detailed assessment across five core categories: ethics & compliance, culture, corporate citizenship & responsibility, governance and leadership & reputation. The categories are updated each year to reflect evolving best-in-class practices. The 2023 list recognizes 135 companies, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"We always strive to achieve our goals ethically and with integrity," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "I am proud of Lindes employees who work every day with the highest ethical standards and am pleased to receive this recognition on their behalf."

