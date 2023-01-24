EQS-News: Linde plc: Linde Board Elects Hugh Grant as New Director

24.01.2023 12:00:07

Linde Board Elects Hugh Grant as New Director

Woking, UK, January 24, 2023 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Hugh Grant as a new director of Linde plc, effective January 23, 2023. Grant will serve on the Nomination and Governance and the Human Capital committees.

Grant, a Scottish national, is a highly regarded former executive and director who brings substantial global experience to the Linde plc Board of Directors. He served as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monsanto Company, a global provider of technology-based solutions and agricultural products that improve farm productivity and food quality, from 2003 until 2018, when he led the sale of Monsanto to Bayer AG.

Grant is a director of Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. and PPG Industries, Inc., as well as a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Grant also serves on the boards of Invaio Sciences, Inc. and CIBO Technologies, Inc., both Flagship Pioneering companies.

"Hugh has been recognized as an exceptional CEO and has an equally distinguished track record as a director, said Steve Angel, Chairman of Linde plc. "I am confident his experience and contributions will add to the strength of our Board."

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1541465&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

