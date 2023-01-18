18.01.2023 16:59:15

EQS-News: Linde plc: Linde Shareholders Approve Proposal to Delist from Frankfurt Stock Exchange

18.01.2023 / 16:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Woking, UK, January 18, 2023 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced its shareholders have approved the companys proposal for an intercompany reorganization that will result in the delisting of its ordinary shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Preliminary voting results indicate that at least approximately 93% of the votes cast on each of the delisting proposals were cast in favor at the Court Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today. The total number of votes cast represented approximately 78% of total Linde plc shares outstanding. Following the completion of legal and regulatory approvals, Linde anticipates that the intercompany reorganization and delisting process will be completed, and its ordinary shares will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, on or about March 1, 2023.

In connection with the closing of the intercompany reorganization, Linde shareholders will automatically receive one share of the new holding company, to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in exchange for each share of Linde plc they own. The new holding company will also be named Linde plc and will trade under the existing ticker LIN.

Linde will file a Form 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that will provide a full breakdown of the final voting results within the next four days.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1538271

 
