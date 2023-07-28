EQS-News: Linde Publishes 2022 Sustainable Development Report

28.07.2023 11:59:49

Linde Publishes 2022 Sustainable Development Report

Woking, UK, July 28, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) today announced it has published its 2022 Sustainable Development Report. The report details Lindes progress towards its sustainability goals including its 35 by 35 target to reduce absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 35% by 2035, compared to 2021.

During 2022, Linde reduced GHG emissions by 2.8% compared with the previous year. Productivity initiatives saved more than 400 million gallons of water and diverted more than 225 million pounds of waste from landfill. Lindes products, technologies and services also helped its customers to avoid more than 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022 comparable to the annual emissions from 20 million passenger cars, and more than double Lindes own global emissions.

Sustainability is a fundamental part of what Linde does every day, said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "I am particularly proud of the contribution our teams have made to improve our environmental performance, reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 and placing us on track to achieve our '35 by 35' target. We will continue to deliver against our sustainability targets while accelerating the decarbonization of our customers around the world.

Lindes 2022 Sustainable Development Report is now available at www.linde.com

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
