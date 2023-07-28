|
28.07.2023 11:59:49
EQS-News: Linde Publishes 2022 Sustainable Development Report
|
EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Linde Publishes 2022 Sustainable Development Report
Woking, UK, July 28, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) today announced it has published its 2022 Sustainable Development Report. The report details Lindes progress towards its sustainability goals including its 35 by 35 target to reduce absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 35% by 2035, compared to 2021.
During 2022, Linde reduced GHG emissions by 2.8% compared with the previous year. Productivity initiatives saved more than 400 million gallons of water and diverted more than 225 million pounds of waste from landfill. Lindes products, technologies and services also helped its customers to avoid more than 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022 comparable to the annual emissions from 20 million passenger cars, and more than double Lindes own global emissions.
Sustainability is a fundamental part of what Linde does every day, said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "I am particularly proud of the contribution our teams have made to improve our environmental performance, reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 and placing us on track to achieve our '35 by 35' target. We will continue to deliver against our sustainability targets while accelerating the decarbonization of our customers around the world.
Lindes 2022 Sustainable Development Report is now available at www.linde.com
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
28.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1690361
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1690361 28.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten
|
28.07.23
|EQS-News: Linde Publishes 2022 Sustainable Development Report (EQS Group)
|
27.07.23
|EQS-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached) (EQS Group)
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: Linde verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.23
|EQS-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2023 (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|EQS-News: FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Eighth Consecutive Year (EQS Group)
|
18.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Linde eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.23
|EQS-News: Linde Signs Landmark Renewable Energy Agreements in Brazil (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen
|23.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|19.01.23
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|27.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|25.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|18.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.11.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.08.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Linde plc
|349,80
|-0,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.