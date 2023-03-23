EQS-News: Linde Recognized by Bloomberg as a Leader in Gender Equality for Sixth Consecutive Year

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Recognized by Bloomberg as a Leader in Gender Equality for Sixth Consecutive Year



23.03.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Linde Recognized by Bloomberg as a Leader in Gender Equality for Sixth Consecutive Year

Woking, UK, March 23, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) announced today that it has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year.

The 2023 Bloomberg GEI tracks the performance of public companies which are considered leaders in gender equality. Members are selected by Bloomberg following detailed analysis of each companys disclosure and performance across five key areas: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and brand. Linde has been included in the Bloomberg GEI since the index was launched in 2018.

We are proud of our track record in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, said Michelle Loo, Chief Diversity Officer, Linde. "Increasing the representation of women within our workforce continues to be a top priority and is underpinned by robust talent management initiatives. We are making excellent progress on our 30 by 30 gender balance goal, recently reaching 28% female representation."

Inclusion is one of Linde's five core values and the company is committed to attracting, developing and retaining the best talent to build high-performance teams. Linde is a DiversityInc Noteworthy Company and participates each year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com