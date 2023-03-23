23.03.2023 12:00:00

EQS-News: Linde Recognized by Bloomberg as a Leader in Gender Equality for Sixth Consecutive Year

23.03.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Woking, UK, March 23, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) announced today that it has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the sixth consecutive year.

The 2023 Bloomberg GEI tracks the performance of public companies which are considered leaders in gender equality. Members are selected by Bloomberg following detailed analysis of each companys disclosure and performance across five key areas: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies and brand. Linde has been included in the Bloomberg GEI since the index was launched in 2018.

We are proud of our track record in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, said Michelle Loo, Chief Diversity Officer, Linde. "Increasing the representation of women within our workforce continues to be a top priority and is underpinned by robust talent management initiatives. We are making excellent progress on our 30 by 30 gender balance goal, recently reaching 28% female representation."

Inclusion is one of Linde's five core values and the company is committed to attracting, developing and retaining the best talent to build high-performance teams. Linde is a DiversityInc Noteworthy Company and participates each year in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: NYSE
