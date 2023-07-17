EQS-News: Linde Signs Landmark Renewable Energy Agreements in Brazil

17.07.2023 12:00:28

Linde Signs Landmark Renewable Energy Agreements in Brazil

Linde Signs Landmark Renewable Energy Agreements in Brazil

Linde Signs Landmark Renewable Energy Agreements in Brazil 

Woking, UK, July 17, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) announced today it has signed two major agreements in Brazil for the supply of renewable energy.

White Martins, Lindes subsidiary, has entered into agreements to secure more than two million megawatt hours per year of renewable energy, replacing almost half of its existing power usage in Brazil. Supply has already commenced from the Futura I Solar Complex, one of the largest photovoltaic parks in Latin America, and the Chuí Wind Farm, in Rio Grande do Sul.

The new agreements will increase Lindes global active renewable energy by more than 60%. More broadly, Linde is on track to meet its commitment to double the purchase of low carbon energy by 2028. The agreements support Lindes science-based absolute greenhouse gas reduction target for 2035 and its 2050 climate neutrality ambition.

In addition to reducing White Martins emissions in Brazil, the renewable energy will help White Martins customers to decarbonize their processes by using industrial gases with a lower carbon footprint. Linde estimates that its solutions, technologies and services help its customers to avoid more than two times the emissions generated by all of Lindes own operations.

Linde has clear climate targets which include a commitment to actively increase our use of renewable energy, said Gilney Bastos, President South Latin America, Linde. Not only will these agreements reduce the carbon intensity of our own operations, but they also benefit our customers who will receive industrial gases with a lower carbon footprint.

Linde has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 20 consecutive years and has been named to CDPs A List for both climate change and water security. The company is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


