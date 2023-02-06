EQS-News: Linde to Invest $1.8 Billion to Supply Clean Hydrogen to OCIs World-Scale Blue Ammonia Project in the U.S. Gulf Coast

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde to Invest $1.8 Billion to Supply Clean Hydrogen to OCIs World-Scale Blue Ammonia Project in the U.S. Gulf Coast



Woking, UK, February 6, 2023 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today that it has signed a long-term agreement to supply clean hydrogen and other industrial gases to OCIs (Euronext: OCI) new world-scale blue ammonia plant in Beaumont, Texas.

Linde will build, own and operate an on-site complex which will include autothermal reforming with carbon capture, plus a large air separation plant. The new complex will be integrated into Lindes extensive Gulf Coast industrial gas infrastructure. It will supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCIs 1.1 million ton per annum blue ammonia plant, the first greenfield blue ammonia facility of this scale to come onstream in the United States. Linde will supply OCI with clean hydrogen by sequestering more than 1.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

In addition to supplying OCI, Linde will also use its extensive pipeline network to provide clean hydrogen to existing and new customers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, addressing the increasing demand from companies to decarbonize their operations. The facility will also supply atmospheric and rare gases to existing and new customers. Linde's total investment will be approximately $1.8 billion and the project is expected to start up in 2025.

Lindes capabilities are already enabling the transition to a low-carbon-intensity economy, said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. Our strategy is to support decarbonization by working with off-takers, like OCI, to safely and reliably supply low-carbon industrial gases at scale. With Lindes track record in successfully executing complex projects, its extensive pipeline network, and support from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, the company is well positioned to secure many more clean energy projects.

The Beaumont facility will allow us to build and strengthen our world-leading blue ammonia and clean fuels platform, supplying both the U.S. and export markets with blue ammonia, an ideal solution to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors such as agriculture, power and marine fuels at a competitive cost, said Ahmed El-Hoshy, Chief Executive Officer, OCI. Lindes expertise in managing large-scale and complex engineering projects, and safely and reliably delivering industrial gases, made it a solid choice as a partner for this project.

As one of the worlds leading industrial gases and engineering companies, Linde is playing a key role in the clean energy transition. The company is actively helping its customers to decarbonize their operations with the latest hydrogen technologies through its world-class engineering organization, key alliances and ventures, and leveraging its extensive experience and infrastructure. Linde is developing clean hydrogen projects across a range of applications and industries and growing its established hydrogen business along the entire value chain.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com