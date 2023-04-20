|
20.04.2023
EQS-News: Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to Evonik in Singapore
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to Evonik in Singapore
Woking, UK, April 20, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) announced today that it has signed a long-term agreement to supply green hydrogen to Evonik, a leading specialty chemicals company.
Linde will build, own and operate a nine-megawatt alkaline electrolyzer plant on Jurong Island, Singapore. The plant will produce green hydrogen, which Evonik will use to manufacture methionine, an essential component in animal feed. The new supply agreement supports the planned expansion of Evoniks existing facility and will help Evonik limit its greenhouse gas emissions in Singapore.
In addition to supplying Evonik, Linde will use the Jurong Island electrolyzer plant to supply the local merchant market with green hydrogen in response to growing demand. The new plant is expected to come on stream in 2024 and will be the largest electrolyzer ever installed in Singapore.
We welcome the opportunity to help Evonik sustainably grow its operations on Jurong Island through the safe and reliable supply of green hydrogen, said Moloy Banerjee, President ASEAN & South Asia, Linde. This project is an example of Lindes alignment with Singapores National Hydrogen Strategy and our support of the countrys goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
Increasing our methionine production capacity in Singapore is an important step for Evonik," said Dr. Jan-Olaf Barth, Head of Evonik's Essential Nutrition Product Line. "In addition to increasing our production capacity, we will implement innovative new processes in close cooperation with Linde to improve process efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
|23.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
