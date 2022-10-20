|
EQS-News: Lindes Climate Goal Approved by Science Based Targets initiative
Woking, UK, October 20, 2022 Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced that its 2035 absolute emissions reduction target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It defines and promotes best practices in science-based target setting. Following a rigorous review process, the SBTi has confirmed that Lindes near-term target to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2035 versus 2021 is aligned with the goals set out by the Paris Accords.
Announced last year, Lindes 2035 climate target is supported by a comprehensive action plan which includes tripling Lindes procurement of renewable and low carbon energy, using renewable feedstocks and implementing several carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. Linde is already making progress against its target, including developing CCS projects in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Linde has also announced its ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
Addressing climate change is one of the highest priorities for Linde and we are proud to receive this validation from the SBTi, said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. Through our technologies and services, Linde is playing a vital role in the energy transition and is working with its customers to help decarbonize the planet.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
