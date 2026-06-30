EQS-News: LION E-Mobility Accelerates the Expansion of Its BESS Business

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LION E-Mobility Accelerates the Expansion of Its BESS Business



30.06.2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LION E-Mobility Accelerates the Expansion of Its BESS Business



Zug, 30 June 2026 – LION Smart Production GmbH, part of LION E-Mobility Group, is further expanding its business in stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) and is strengthening its team with two internationally experienced experts. Winfried Wahl will assume a key strategic role as Head of BESS Strategy in the further expansion of the business segment. Sebastian Bujnoch will support the build-up and scaling of the BESS business unit as Manager Business and Sales Development, with a particular focus on international supplier relationships and customer development across Europe.



With this personnel expansion, LION Smart underlines the strategic importance of the BESS segment as a key growth pillar of the company. Stationary energy storage systems play a central role in integrating renewable energy, stabilising power grids, and enabling future-proof energy supply concepts.



Winfried Wahl brings more than 18 years of experience in developing markets for photovoltaic systems and stationary energy storage solutions. A graduate electrical engineer from RWTH Aachen University, he has extensive expertise across the entire value chain, ranging from technology and product positioning to market entry strategies, bankability, regulatory requirements, and international partner networks.



In previous roles, Mr Wahl played a key part in shaping the European market entry of companies such as Hithium and LONGi, building brands and product portfolios, and establishing regional structures. He also supported developments such as the BNEF Tier 1 listing and reinsurance eligibility through Munich Re. As co-author of the IEA World Energy Outlook Special Report 2024, a long-standing jury member of PV Magazine, and through his work in political expert committees, he has built up an extensive network within the international energy industry.



Since June 2026, Winfried Wahl has been responsible for the strategic development of the BESS business segment at LION Smart in Garching. His work is focused in particular on refining the company’s strategic positioning, developing competitive product and business models, and expanding partnerships in the field of stationary energy storage.



Sebastian Bujnoch complements the BESS team with extensive international leadership and industry experience in manufacturing, operations, and the battery sector. His career spans a broad range of strategic and operational responsibilities in complex international market environments. He combines industrial expertise with a strong understanding of business development, operational excellence, and the execution of growth strategies.



A particular focus of his experience lies in China and Asian manufacturing markets. There, Sebastian Bujnoch has gained deep insights into industrial scaling, supply chain structures, and cross-border collaboration over the course of 16 years. His expertise is highly relevant for technology-driven markets such as energy storage and electrification, as it combines European innovation capabilities with Asian production and supply chain expertise.



At LION Smart, Sebastian Bujnoch is focused on building and scaling the BESS business unit. In particular, he will concentrate on strengthening and expanding strategic relationships with Chinese suppliers and broadening the customer portfolio in Europe.



“With Winfried Wahl and Sebastian Bujnoch, we are gaining two individuals who combine strategic market insight, international experience, and operational execution capabilities in an ideal way,” said Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG. “Their expertise will play an important role in systematically building our BESS business and positioning LION Smart as a strong partner in the European energy storage market.”



By expanding its BESS team, LION Smart is strengthening its capabilities in a dynamically growing market environment. The company aims to develop high-performance, scalable, and market-oriented storage solutions, thereby contributing to further electrification and the energy transition.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. LION is ideally positioned to meet the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

www.lionemobility.com



About LION Smart GmbH

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative developer of battery systems focused on sustainable and high-performance energy storage solutions. With its already launched 5 MWh container solution and comprehensive development, testing, and simulation expertise, LION Smart offers cutting-edge technologies such as the immersion-cooled battery system and has comprehensive expertise in quality, industrialization, and production.



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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