EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG Achieves 2025 Annual Forecast – Significantly Positive EBITDA and Strong Strategic Progress

LION E-Mobility AG Achieves 2025 Annual Forecast – Significantly Positive EBITDA and Strong Strategic Progress



Zug, January 7, 2026 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and stationary energy storage solutions, successfully concludes the 2025 financial year and achieves its communicated forecast.



Revenues Above EUR 28 Million

Due to a strong Q4 2025 performance where revenues reached approx. EUR 12 million, LION E-Mobility AG generated revenues of more than EUR 28 million in full year 2025 according to preliminary calculations. In a highly challenging market environment, the company thereby meets its recent guidance of revenues of between EUR 28 million and EUR 35 million. Sales were mainly driven by bus manufacturers in North America and Karsan. Part of the revenues originally planned for the fourth quarter was shifted to the first quarter of 2026 for project- and customer-specific reasons, without affecting the company’s strong operational performance.



Significantly Positive EBITDA

Thanks to sustained revenue momentum, improved procurement conditions, and consistent cost and efficiency measures, LION closes the 2025 financial year with a significantly positive EBITDA. This confirms the company’s sustainable turnaround compared to the previous year and provides a solid foundation for further profitable growth.



Successful Acquisition of New Customers and Revival of Existing Customer Relationships

In the fourth quarter, LION was able to acquire several new customers, also from the defence sector, which is increasingly demanding high-performance, safe, and robust battery systems. Particularly pleasing is the fact that LEC, as an existing customer, has placed new orders for battery packs used in school buses, underlining both the competitiveness of LION’s products and long-term customer loyalty.



NMC+ Battery Pack Successfully Delivered and Already Operating in Customer Fleets

LION has reached an important operational milestone with the successful delivery of its new NMC+ battery pack to customers. Following completion of the prototype phase and successful homologation, the first 57 NMC+ battery packs have now been shipped and are already deployed in real-world applications. Initial buses have been equipped with the packs and are operating in daily service, confirming the system’s market readiness and performance under operational conditions. With best-in-class gravimetric energy density at 53 kWh, the NMC+ battery pack establishes a new technological pillar for LION’s mobile market portfolio and forms the basis for further scaling and industrialization.



First BESS Project Successfully Sold

As announced, in the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) segment, LION successfully sold its first project in the fourth quarter – a 5 MW / 20 MWh installation. This marks an important milestone in the company’s strategic development toward large-scale energy storage solutions and confirms strong market demand for LION’s value proposition that combines cost expertise, German engineering excellence, and bankability.



Outlook

With its 2025 annual forecast achieved, significantly improved profitability, and a well-filled project pipeline, LION E-Mobility enters the 2026 financial year with strong momentum. The shift of certain revenues into Q1 2026, as well as increasing demand in the BESS and defence businesses, provide additional growth potential.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QHw97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

www.lionemobility.com



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

