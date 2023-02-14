14.02.2023 14:45:19

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Orders worth EUR 45M give LION Group a very successful start to the year

14.02.2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Orders worth EUR 45M give LION Group a very successful start to the year

Baar (CH), 14 February, 2023 - LION Smart Production GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG for the production of electrical energy storage systems and lithium-ion battery system technology, announced in February that it had already received orders for battery packs totalling EUR 45 million for the current financial year 2023 alone. Some of these orders will run for several years. Both mobility and industrial customers for stationary storage have ordered battery packs. Within this mix of orders are demand from companies such as Motive Power, Fenecon, and Vicinity Motors

Accordingly, LION was able to book more than half of the planned sales for the 2023 financial year of EUR 70-80M announced in the guidance of the company at the end of last year. LION is currently negotiating further potential orders for the year. The company will report as soon as signed.

LION announced at the same time the appointment of a new global sales manager.

"The order intake represents a great start to the financial year. This already proves that our strategy to enter the production of battery packs was the right decison", said the Managing Director of LION Smart Production GmbH, Winfried Buss. "We are already in the final phase of preparations for the start of our own production in Hildburghausen in Southern Thuringia.

LIONs Chairman, Alessio Basteri, visted the plant on the 7th of Feb this year and came away saying he was very impressed with all the progress so far.

About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc., LION Smart North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION Smart Production GmbH

Winfried Buss
Managing Director

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Frank Schonrock
Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315
E-Mail: frank.schoenrock@lionemobility.com | ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Arne Siegner
Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

 

Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.


Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.com
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
