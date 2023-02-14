|
14.02.2023 14:45:19
EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Orders worth EUR 45M give LION Group a very successful start to the year
|
EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Interim Report
Orders worth EUR 45M give LION Group a very successful start to the year
Baar (CH), 14 February, 2023 - LION Smart Production GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG for the production of electrical energy storage systems and lithium-ion battery system technology, announced in February that it had already received orders for battery packs totalling EUR 45 million for the current financial year 2023 alone. Some of these orders will run for several years. Both mobility and industrial customers for stationary storage have ordered battery packs. Within this mix of orders are demand from companies such as Motive Power, Fenecon, and Vicinity Motors
Accordingly, LION was able to book more than half of the planned sales for the 2023 financial year of EUR 70-80M announced in the guidance of the company at the end of last year. LION is currently negotiating further potential orders for the year. The company will report as soon as signed.
LION announced at the same time the appointment of a new global sales manager.
"The order intake represents a great start to the financial year. This already proves that our strategy to enter the production of battery packs was the right decison", said the Managing Director of LION Smart Production GmbH, Winfried Buss. "We are already in the final phase of preparations for the start of our own production in Hildburghausen in Southern Thuringia.
LIONs Chairman, Alessio Basteri, visted the plant on the 7th of Feb this year and came away saying he was very impressed with all the progress so far.
