EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG publishes annual report 2025 and confirms forecast 2026

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

LION E-Mobility AG publishes annual report 2025 and confirms forecast 2026



25.06.2026 / 09:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LION E-Mobility AG publishes annual report 2025 and confirms forecast 2026



Zug, 25 June, 2026 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, published its audited annual report of the LION Group for the 2025 financial year today.



The Group generated revenues of EUR 28.3 million, a 68% increase compared to EUR 16.9 million in 2024. EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 6.5 million* (2024: EUR -3.6 million) resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22.8%*. Net profit also improved from EUR -6.6 million to EUR 2.3 million. Growth was primarily driven by a strong recovery in market demand for batteries.



Outlook 2026

Looking ahead to 2026, LION anticipates further revenue growth exceeding EUR 35 million, accompanied by a strongly positive EBITDA.



The Company's new production lines will be dedicated to high-performance NMC+ battery pack technology, which means a substantial share of 2026 revenues is expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year.



Beyond its core business, LION sees additional growth momentum in the BESS and defense sectors. In the defense space, the Company is actively engaged in a number of related inquiries. A recent example is the partnership with Mandrill Engineering, in which LION Smart's high-performance battery technology serves as the power source for an advanced unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) — delivering dependable performance and extended operational capabilities in challenging field conditions.



The full annual report is available on the LION E-Mobility website here.



The Annual General Meeting will take place on June 25, 2026 in Zug (Switzerland).

*The audited EBITDA and EBITDA margin deviate from the preliminary EBITDA of EUR 7.5 million and the preliminary EBITDA margin of 26.4% published on April 1, 2026.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

www.lionemobility.com



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.