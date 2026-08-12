EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG publishes H1 2026 figures and confirms forecast

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

LION E-Mobility AG publishes H1 2026 figures and confirms forecast



12.08.2026 / 17:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LION E-Mobility AG publishes H1 2026 figures and confirms forecast



Zug, August 12, 2026 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, published its preliminary consolidated H1 2026 figures today.



In Q2 2026, LION’s battery pack production was temporarily affected by a planned two-month factory shutdown for conversion works regarding the transition to the high-performance NMC+ battery-pack technology. As a result, the Group generated revenue of EUR 6.9 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 10.4 million in the first half of 2025. The sales in Q2 were generated primarily from the inventory of battery packs produced before tempory factory shutdown. EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.1 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 1.3 million in the prior-year period.



The production was successfully resumed at the end of June, as planned, marking an important operational and strategic milestone for the Group. LION’s new high-performance NMC+ battery packs combine outstanding performance with a robust system architecture. They are designed for demanding applications in e-mobility, industrial applications and safety-critical segments.



Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG, comments: “The successful resumption of production of our high-performance NMC+ battery packs marks an important milestone for LION E-Mobility. We are entering the second half of the year with a strong technology platform, growing market interest and promising opportunities across e-mobility and stationary energy storage. While the transition affected our performance in the first half, we remain confident in our ability to deliver significant revenue growth and strongly positive EBITDA for the full year 2026.”



Strong BESS pipeline

LION’s Finsterwalde BESS project in cooperation with Renoc GmbH has completed the first construction phase. The facility provides an installed capacity of 5 MW with a storage capacity of 20 MWh. The project uses LION Smart BESS containers specifically designed for grid-connected applications, meeting the highest standards of reliability, safety, and system integration. In the second construction phase, storage capacity is planned to increase to a total of 40 MWh at an installed power of 15 MW. The expansion is planned for early 2027.



The BESS project pipeline of LION is growing. The company is positioning itself as a systems supplier and technology partner for grid-scale storage solutions across Germany and Europe. The Finsterwalde facility serves as a reference and showcase project for future customers and investors.



Outlook 2026

Looking ahead to 2026, LION expects revenue to exceed EUR 35 million, accompanied by strongly positive EBITDA. Following the transition to NMC+ battery packs during the first half of the year, a substantial share of the Group’s 2026 revenue is expected to be generated in the second half of the year, with Q4 being the strongest quarter.



In addition to its core business, LION sees further growth potential in stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS). The Company is strengthening its team and has identified a number of promising opportunities to accelerate the expansion of this business.

About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.



www.lionemobility.com



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News