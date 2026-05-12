EQS-News: LION E-Mobility Reports Q1 Results and Confirms Fiscal 2026 Outlook

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

LION E-Mobility Reports Q1 Results and Confirms Fiscal 2026 Outlook



12.05.2026 / 18:46 CET/CEST

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LION E-Mobility Reports Q1 Results and Confirms Fiscal 2026 Outlook



Zug, May 12, 2026 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, has published its Q1 2026 results. As anticipated, in the first quarter of 2026 the company generated revenue of EUR 3.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 6.5 million). At the same time, EBITDA stayed positive at EUR 0.3 million, despite lower revenue (Q1 2025: EUR 1.5 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 10.1 %. Operating cash flow increased to EUR 3.0 million after EUR 1.0 million in the previous year, due to cost discipline and better payment terms from suppliers. The Q1 results reflect the strategic transition to battery packs with the new high-performance NMC+ battery cells that will be available for sale starting Q3 2026.



Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG, comments: "The conversion of our production lines to the new high-performance battery cells is progressing well. This is an important step toward future growth. The demand for the new battery packs is already high and with production set to resume at the end of June, we expect a significant uplift in revenues in the second half of the year. Thus, we remain optimistic about the development in 2026, also supported by the momentum we see in our BESS business.”



BESS business gaining momentum

LION successfully sold its first BESS project in the fourth quarter 2025, a 5 MW / 20 MWh installation. The project is scheduled to go into operation in summer 2026. It marks an important milestone in the company’s strategic expansion into large-scale energy storage solutions and underlines strong market demand for LION’s value proposition, which combines cost expertise, German engineering excellence, and bankability.



The pipeline of BESS quotations exceeds 7.5 GWh and comprises more than ten customers, including a second project in Germany currently in final negotiations for 5 MW / 10 MWh with delivery scheduled for 2026. Further projects are in advanced negotiations. To accelerate this momentum, LION has strengthened its sales team with three new hires dedicated specifically to the BESS segment. At the same time, strategic partner LEAPENERGY is intensifying its activities in the German market. The combination of tailored payment terms and a robust guarantee framework - consisting of two independent performance guarantees and a bank guarantee - positions LION particularly competitively.



Furthermore, the defense sector provides additional growth potential. LION is currently working on several defence-related inquiries. A recent example was the collaboration with Mandrill Engineering, where LION Smart’s high-performance battery technology powers an advanced unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), enabling reliable performance and extended mission capabilities in demanding environments.



Outlook for 2026

LION confirms the Outlook for 2026 and expects continued growth, with revenue above EUR 35 million and again a strongly positive EBITDA. In Q2 2026, LION’s battery pack production will be temporarily affected by a planned two-month factory shutdown for conversion works, with operations scheduled to resume at the end of June. As of May, the production is shut down while the assembly lines are being updated to the requirements of the high-performance NMC+ battery cells. Therefore, the second quarter sales are expected to be higher than sales in Q1 coming from remaining inventories which are already sold. A significant portion of 2026 revenues is therefore expected to be generated in the second half of the year.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.



www.lionemobility.com



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

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