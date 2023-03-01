EQS-News: LION Smart Production GmbH ready to start making packs at its own facility in Hildburghausen

01.03.2023 16:58:45

LION Smart Production GmbH ready to start making packs at its own facility in Hildburghausen

LION Smart Production GmbH ready to start making packs at its own facility in Hildburghausen

LION Smart Production GmbH ready to start making packs at its own facility in Hildburghausen

Baar (Switzerland), March 01, 2023 LION Smart Production GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG for the production of electrical energy storage systems and lithium-ion battery system technology, is ready to start the production of battery packs in its own facility in Hildburghausen.

As previously announced the company is on schedule to start ramping up the production facility. All machines and equipment are up and running. The company will now ramp up production during March. The first batteries will start being shipped to customers in April. Until then customers will continue to be supplied out of inventory. LION Smart Production GmbH will inform immediately about further development in Hildburghausen.

 

About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc., LION Smart North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

