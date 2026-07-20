EQS-News: LION Smart, Renoc Alternative Energien and Stadtwerke Finsterwalde establish operating company for battery storage system at the Finsterwalde/Massen site

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance

LION Smart, Renoc Alternative Energien and Stadtwerke Finsterwalde establish operating company for battery storage system at the Finsterwalde/Massen site



20.07.2026 / 09:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LION Smart, Renoc Alternative Energien and Stadtwerke Finsterwalde establish operating company for battery storage system at the Finsterwalde/Massen site



Massen/Finsterwalde/Zug, 20 July 2026 – LION Smart Production GmbH, part of the LION E-Mobility Group and a leading developer and provider of innovative energy storage solutions, has joined forces with Renoc Alternative Energien GmbH and Stadtwerke Finsterwalde GmbH to establish BESS Finsterwalde Massen Energie GmbH, a joint operating company for the operation and commercialisation of a battery energy storage system at the Finsterwalde/Massen site in Brandenburg. The new operating company will implement a 5 MW battery energy storage system. In addition, the partners intend to develop further projects at the site and in the region over time, beyond the operation of the facility itself.



The operating company will be responsible for a battery energy storage system with an output of 5 MW at the Finsterwalde/Massen site, which is already under implementation. It comprises four BESS containers, including the associated inverters and further technical infrastructure.



The operating company brings together three distinct and complementary areas of expertise. Renoc Alternative Energien GmbH, together with its wholly owned subsidiary PVA Glashütte UG, is initiating and enabling the project at the site. LION Smart will be responsible for the technical design, system integration and technical operation of the facility. Stadtwerke Finsterwalde will contribute its regional expertise and experience in the energy sector. The partners are united by the shared objective of creating regional value and ensuring that it is delivered down to the local level. This approach underlines the particular importance of the project for the Finsterwalde/Massen site.



Operation and commercialisation

The company’s remit is the reliable operation and commercialisation of the battery storage system at the Finsterwalde/Massen site. This includes the technical design, system integration and commissioning, as well as the day-to-day operation, maintenance and commercialisation of the facility’s storage capacities. The key focus is on how the facility is operated technically, how the various components and market participants interact, and how the operation and commercialisation of energy-related services at the site can generate sustainable revenues.



As shareholders in the operating company, the three companies are directly involved in the day-to-day operation of the facility at the Finsterwalde/Massen site. At the same time, the experience gained is intended to serve as a basis for developing further projects at the site and in the surrounding region.



Renoc Alternative Energien GmbH as initiator and enabler

Renoc Alternative Energien GmbH, together with its subsidiary PVA Glashütte UG and managing director Marvin Noack acting as EPC general contractor, is assuming full responsibility for the implementation of the energy facility at the site and thereby taking on the role of initiator and enabler. By providing the site, bringing together the project partners and establishing the operating company, the foundation has been laid for the implementation of the project. For Marvin Noack, this first 5 MW project marks the beginning of a long-term investment strategy in the field of modern energy infrastructure. Several further projects are already under review or in preparation. The aim is to gradually build a broader pipeline of battery storage projects in Brandenburg. In this context, the company will not only act as an investor, but above all as a driving force and enabler in the development and implementation of new energy projects.



Marvin Noack, Managing Director of PVA Glashütte UG: “For us, this project is only the beginning. Battery storage systems are a crucial building block for a secure, flexible and future-proof energy supply. Together with strong partners, we intend to realise further projects and, in doing so, invest in Brandenburg’s energy infrastructure for the long term.”



LION Smart as system integrator and operating partner

LION Smart contributes its technical expertise and experience as a system integrator to the operating company. The company assumes a central role in bringing together and coordinating the key technical components of the battery energy storage system at the Massen site. These include, in particular, the battery systems, inverters, control and communication solutions, as well as the energy and operational management systems. The objective is to integrate these components into a high-performance, safe and economically viable overall solution. At the same time, the shareholding gives LION Smart the opportunity to gain practical experience in the day-to-day operation of large-scale battery storage projects, extending beyond the mere supply and integration of technical systems. The company thus gains direct insight into the entire operational value chain – from commissioning and ongoing system monitoring and optimisation to the commercialisation of storage capacities.



Dr Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION Smart Production GmbH: “As a system integrator, we have extensive technical expertise in bringing together complex battery storage solutions. Through our participation in the operating company, we are able to contribute this expertise directly to the project at the Massen site, while at the same time gaining valuable experience in the day-to-day operation and commercial utilisation of such systems.”



The insights gained are intended to feed into the further development of the company’s own system solutions and support LION Smart in further expanding its position in the market for large-scale battery energy storage systems.



Stadtwerke Finsterwalde deliberately breaking new ground

For Stadtwerke Finsterwalde, its participation in the operating company marks its entry into a new business area. A project of this kind and scale represents an important step for the regional utility into an increasingly flexible and storage-based energy world. Stadtwerke intends to gain experience at an early stage with the technical and commercial functioning of large-scale battery storage systems. The participation enables the company to engage actively with new energy-sector business models and to help shape the transformation of the regional energy supply. The project therefore also stands for a shift in the utility’s self-image: alongside traditional supply activities, innovative technologies, flexibility solutions and new forms of energy commercialisation are becoming increasingly important.



Andy Hoffmann, Managing Director of Stadtwerke Finsterwalde GmbH: “As a regional municipal utility, we do not simply want to accompany the new energy world – we want to help shape it actively. By participating in the battery storage project, we are deliberately breaking new ground. In doing so, we are creating the basis for gaining experience in an area that will be central to the future energy supply and for developing further innovative projects in our region.”

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as stationary and industrial applications. LION is ideally positioned to serve the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION’s battery packs meet the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.



www.lionemobility.com



About LION Smart GmbH

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative provider of battery storage solutions and engineering services. With its already introduced 5 MWh container solution and comprehensive development, testing, and simulation expertise, LION Smart offers a technically mature, service-oriented solution for industrial and grid-connected large-scale storage applications.



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

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