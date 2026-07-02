EQS-News: LION Smart resumes production as planned and delivers first high-performance battery packs to customers

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

LION Smart resumes production as planned and delivers first high-performance battery packs to customers



02.07.2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LION Smart resumes production as planned and delivers first high-performance battery packs to customers



Zug, July 2, 2026 – LION Smart Production GmbH, part of LION E-Mobility AG, successfully resumed production of the new LION high-performance NMC+ battery packs at the end of June as planned. With this, LION Smart has reached an important operational and strategic milestone. The scheduled production restart marks the next step in the ramp-up of the new generation of high-performance NMC+ battery packs and underscores the company’s execution capabilities.



First deliveries to customers have started

The first high-performance battery packs produced are already being delivered to customers. LION Smart is once again demonstrating its ability to implement demanding customer projects reliably, with a strong focus on quality and on schedule.



The new LION high-performance NMC+ battery packs combine high performance with a robust system architecture and are designed for demanding applications in e-mobility, industrial fields of use, and safety-critical segments. LION Smart sees significant market potential, particularly in areas with high requirements for performance, safety, and reliability.



Strong demand confirms strategic direction

Customers from the bus, truck, and defence segments in particular are showing strong interest in high-performance, reliable, and industrially scalable battery systems. Positive customer feedback and continued strong demand confirm LION Smart’s strategic direction.



“With the planned resumption of production at the end of June and the first deliveries to customers, we have reached a significant milestone. LION Smart delivers – technologically, operationally, and commercially,” says Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG. “The strong demand for our high-performance battery packs shows that, with our technology and manufacturing expertise, we are positioned exactly where the market is growing: in high-performance, reliable battery systems for demanding applications.”



With the successful production restart, LION Smart is strengthening its position as a provider of modern high-performance battery packs for electric commercial vehicles, industrial applications, safety-critical fields of use, and stationary energy storage solutions. The combination of German engineering expertise, automated production, and a product platform clearly aligned with customer requirements forms the basis for the company’s continued growth trajectory.



About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as stationary and industrial applications. LION is ideally positioned to serve the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION’s battery packs meet the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.



www.lionemobility.com



About LION Smart GmbH

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative provider of battery storage solutions and engineering services. With its already introduced 5 MWh container solution and comprehensive development, testing, and simulation expertise, LION Smart offers a technically mature, service-oriented solution for industrial and grid-connected large-scale storage applications.



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



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