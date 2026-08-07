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07.08.2026 23:05:01

EQS-News: Live 4K Isn't Always Really 4K: Beamr Delivers What Viewers Expect - And Lets Them Confirm It

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial
Live 4K Isn't Always Really 4K: Beamr Delivers What Viewers Expect - And Lets Them Confirm It

07.08.2026 / 23:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Beamr

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - August 7, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The Beamr (NASDAQ: BMR) stack turns lower-resolution feeds into the 4K viewers expect - without the delivery-cost penalty upscaling normally carries. Real viewers confirm the result 

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Billions of viewers spent this summer watching the World Cup, and many of them did it on 4K screens. They carry that expectation to everything they watch next, but what they don't always know is how often the "4K" they see is actually upscaled 4K.

A large share of premium live sports still leaves the venue as a lower-resolution feed. The jump to 4K happens somewhere else, often inside the television set itself, without production control over the result. Rebuilding contribution infrastructure to native 4K is a multi-year process. The gap between what leaves the venue and what viewers expect needs closing now. 

Beamr closes this gap on the broadcaster's existing infrastructure, and without the delivery-cost penalty. AI super resolution upscales the lower-resolution feed up to 4K. Then Beamr's Emmy® Award-winning content-adaptive bitrate (CABR) technology holds the result at up to 50% lower bitrate than a standard solution. That difference matters: HD to 4K can mean up to nine times the pixels, and CABR is what keeps that from becoming nine times the bandwidth - the difference between a 4K stream a broadcaster can actually ship and one that breaks delivery economics.

Visual improvement is only half the story. Whether an upscaled stream actually looks better to viewers depends on the source - the motion, lighting, and on-screen graphics of the specific content. That is the question Beamr VISTA is built to answer. VISTA is a subjective quality-testing platform that compares two versions using real viewers rather than an algorithm. It runs on the broadcaster's own footage and returns the confirmation in days, unlike traditional testing that takes weeks.

The full workflow - AI upscaling, CABR compression, and VISTA verification - will be demonstrated live at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam, September 11-14, at Stand 1.D22 (Hall 1). Broadcasters, rights holders, and streaming platforms can arrange a private meeting and demonstration at beamr.com/ibc26.

Learn more: read the press release Beamr Brings NVIDIA Video Super Resolution to Live Sports and Broadcast Video

About Beamr

Beamr (NASDAQ: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

For more details, please visit www.beamr.com or the investors’ website www.investors.beamr.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Featured image from Beamr.

This content was originally contributed to and published on Benzinga.com. Read further disclosures here.

This post was authored by an external contributor and does not represent Benzinga's opinions and has not been edited for content. This contains sponsored content and is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Benzinga

07.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: IL0011832438
EQS News ID: 2379592

 
End of News EQS News Service

2379592  07.08.2026 CET/CEST

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