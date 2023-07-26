|
26.07.2023 14:00:04
EQS-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2023 Half-Year Results
|
EQS-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Lloyds Banking Group plc
2023 Half-Year Results
26 July 2023
RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR
"We know that rising interest rates, cost of living pressures and an uncertain economic outlook are proving challenging for many people and businesses. Guided by our purpose of Helping Britain Prosper, we remain fully focused on proactively supporting our customers and helping them navigate the current environment.
The Group delivered a robust financial performance in the first half of 2023 with strong net income and capital generation alongside resilient asset quality.
We continue to make good progress on delivering our strategic initiatives. Combined with our franchise resilience, this better positions us to support our customers, both today and in the future."
Charlie Nunn,
Group Chief Executive
Fully focused on proactively supporting customers
Robust financial performance and consistent delivery supporting higher interim dividend
RESULTS FOR THE HALF-YEAR (continued)
Enhancing guidance for 2023, delivering higher, more sustainable returns
Based on our purpose-driven strategy, robust financial performance and the Group's revised macroeconomic forecasts, we are enhancing our 2023 guidance and now expect:
1 Excluding capital distributions and the impact of the Tusker acquisition. Inclusive of ordinary dividends received from the Insurance business.
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1810H_1-2023-7-25.pdf
