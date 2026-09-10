LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B Aktie
WKN DE: A3EWU0 / ISIN: PLLMPAY00016
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10.09.2026 10:37:33
EQS-News: LM PAY S.A. Reports Preliminary H1 2026 Results: Revenue Expansion and Significant Improvement in Operating Profit (EBIT)
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EQS-News: LM PAY S.A.
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Warsaw, September 10, 2026 – LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00013), a fast-growing fintech provider of embedded finance solutions specifically designed for the healthcare and insurance sectors, has published its financial results for the first half of the year.
Preliminary Financial & Operational Highlights for H1 2026
In the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), LM PAY S.A. delivered steady revenue expansion alongside an improvement in operating margins, driven by operating leverage, optimization of the product mix, and disciplined cost management:
Financial Summary Table (H1 2026 vs H1 2025)
Macroeconomic Environment & Market Drivers
LM PAY’s core operations continue to benefit from positive structural drivers in the Polish market:
Executive Commentary
"The first half of 2026 demonstrates solid operational execution across our core channels," said Jakub Czarzasty, CEO of LM PAY S.A.
"Achieving a Net Profit of PLN 0.5 million (€0.1 million) alongside an EBIT of PLN 7.8 million (€1.8 million) reflects the financial discipline of our platform.
Company Profile
LM PAY is a fast-growing fintech provider of embedded finance solutions specifically designed for the healthcare and insurance sectors. With 15 years of operating experience in Poland, the Company has established a trusted network of over 13,000 medical clinics and service providers, as well as insurance brokers, offering instant point-of-sale consumer financing for medical, dental, aesthetic, and insurance services. Sitting at the intersection of service access and financial inclusion, LM PAY is on a mission to make essential treatments more affordable through responsible, transparent, and sustainable financing.
Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland:
LM PAY S.A. Grzegorz Pieszak, Phone +48 881 780 994, grzegorz.pieszak@lmpay.pl
Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany:
Meister Consulting GmbH Tobias Meister, phone +49 (0) 2983 908121, mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080, meister@meisterconsult.com
Disclaimer / Forward-Looking Statements
This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and estimates made by the management of LM PAY S.A. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, or development of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
10.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LM PAY S.A.
|Marcina Flisa 4
|02-247 Warsaw
|Poland
|ISIN:
|PLLMPAY00016
|WKN:
|A3EWU0
|LEI Code:
|529900D3C94AEWAWSS59
|EQS News ID:
|2397344
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2397344 10.09.2026 CET/CEST
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