EQS-News: LM PAY S.A. Reports Preliminary H1 2026 Results: Revenue Expansion and Significant Improvement in Operating Profit (EBIT)

EQS-News: LM PAY S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results

LM PAY S.A. Reports Preliminary H1 2026 Results: Revenue Expansion and Significant Improvement in Operating Profit (EBIT)



10.09.2026 / 10:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Warsaw, September 10, 2026 – LM PAY S.A. (ISIN: PLLMPAY00013), a fast-growing fintech provider of embedded finance solutions specifically designed for the healthcare and insurance sectors, has published its financial results for the first half of the year.

Preliminary Financial & Operational Highlights for H1 2026

In the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), LM PAY S.A. delivered steady revenue expansion alongside an improvement in operating margins, driven by operating leverage, optimization of the product mix, and disciplined cost management:

Net Profit Growth: Net profit reached PLN 0.5 million (€0.1 million) for H1 2026, compared to PLN 60.6 thousand (€14.2 thousand) recorded in H1 2025.

Operating Profit (EBIT): EBIT increased to PLN 7.8 million (€1.8 million) in H1 2026 (H1 2025: PLN 4.0 million (€0.9 million)), representing a +98% YoY rise.

Revenue Expansion: Revenues rose to PLN 17.5 million (€4.8 million), up +13.9% YoY from PLN 15.4 million (€3.6 million) in the prior-year period.

Customer Base: Total customers served increased by +6.5% YoY to 24.4 thousand (H1 2025: 22.9 thousand).

Recurring Customers: The share of recurring customers remained stable at 31.8% (H1 2025: 33.2%), reflecting consistent product engagement and customer retention.

Financial Summary Table (H1 2026 vs H1 2025)

Metric H1 2026 H1 2025 YoY Change Revenues PLN 17.5 million (€4.8 million) PLN 15.4 million (€3.6 million) +13.9% EBIT PLN 7.8 million (€1.8 million) PLN 4.0 million (€0.9 million) +98.0% Net Profit PLN 0.5 million (€0.1 million) PLN 60.6 thousand (€14.2 thousand) +725.1% Customers Served 24.4 thousand 22.9 thousand +6.5% Recurring Customer Share 31.8% 33.2% -1.4 pp

Macroeconomic Environment & Market Drivers

LM PAY’s core operations continue to benefit from positive structural drivers in the Polish market:

Healthcare Expenditure Growth: Polish household spending on private healthcare (excluding OTC pharmaceuticals) grew from PLN 10.7 billion (€2.5 billion) in 2021 to an estimated PLN 25.6 billion (€6.1 billion) in 2025 (CAGR +24.3% p.a.). Polish households allocate approximately 6% of their domestic budget to healthcare (versus the EU average of ~4%). Rising Disposable Income: Average net disposable income per capita in Poland increased from PLN 2,103 (€498) in 2021 to PLN 3,500 (€829) in 2025 (CAGR +13.6% p.a.). InsurTech Market Opportunity in 2025: In 2025, the Polish motor insurance market (MTPL + CASCO / OC+AC) reached PLN 33.3 billion (€7.9 billion), up +6.2% YoY. Average annual policy premiums reached PLN 674 (€160) for MTPL (OC) and PLN 1,066 (€252) for CASCO (AC), creating favorable conditions for point-of-sale split-payment solutions distributed through insurance brokers.

Executive Commentary

"The first half of 2026 demonstrates solid operational execution across our core channels," said Jakub Czarzasty, CEO of LM PAY S.A.

"Achieving a Net Profit of PLN 0.5 million (€0.1 million) alongside an EBIT of PLN 7.8 million (€1.8 million) reflects the financial discipline of our platform.

With an established network of over 13,000 partner clinics and brokers, stable recurring customer demand at 31.8%, and ongoing integration into the insurance sector, LM PAY remains well-positioned to serve the growing demand for point-of-sale financing in the Polish market."

Company Profile

LM PAY is a fast-growing fintech provider of embedded finance solutions specifically designed for the healthcare and insurance sectors. With 15 years of operating experience in Poland, the Company has established a trusted network of over 13,000 medical clinics and service providers, as well as insurance brokers, offering instant point-of-sale consumer financing for medical, dental, aesthetic, and insurance services. Sitting at the intersection of service access and financial inclusion, LM PAY is on a mission to make essential treatments more affordable through responsible, transparent, and sustainable financing.

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland:

LM PAY S.A. Grzegorz Pieszak, Phone +48 881 780 994, grzegorz.pieszak@lmpay.pl

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany:

Meister Consulting GmbH Tobias Meister, phone +49 (0) 2983 908121, mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080, meister@meisterconsult.com

Disclaimer / Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and estimates made by the management of LM PAY S.A. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, or development of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.