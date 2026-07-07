EQS-News: LM PAY S.A. Reports Solid FY 2025 Performance and Positive Q1 2026 Business Momentum - Preliminary Results

EQS-News: LM PAY S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

LM PAY S.A. Reports Solid FY 2025 Performance and Positive Q1 2026 Business Momentum - Preliminary Results



07.07.2026 / 11:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Warsaw, July 07, 2026 – LM PAY is a fast-growing fintech provider of embedded finance solutions specifically designed for the healthcare and insurance sectors. With 15 years of operating experience in Poland, the Company has established a trusted network of over 13,000 medical clinics and service providers, as well as insurance brokers, offering instant point-of-sale consumer financing for medical, dental, aesthetic, and insurance services. Sitting at the intersection of service access and financial inclusion, LM PAY is on a mission to make essential treatments more affordable through responsible, transparent, and sustainable financing.

2025 FY Operational Highlights (preliminary results): Outperforming Market Expectations

LM PAY’s commercial success was driven by three key pillars: the successful expansion of our partner network, escalating consumer demand in the beauty and healthcare sectors, and growing performance within our specialized vehicle insurance premium financing segment. This synergy allowed us to significantly broaden our operational reach and increase revenue streams.

Revenue Growth: LM PAY achieved robust growth, reporting a 48.5% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching PLN 37.8 million (approx. EUR 8.9 million, preliminary) compared with the revised PLN 25.46 million in 2024 (approx. EUR 6.0 million).

EBIT Strength: The Company’s operating performance demonstrated exceptional efficiency, with Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) increasing by over half, from PLN 7.0 million (approx. EUR 1.6 million) to a strong PLN 10.8 million (approx. EUR 2.6 million).

Customer Loyalty & Scale: Customer loyalty continued to strengthen. The proportion of returning clients rose slightly to 32%, and the total volume of services processed increased by 12% year-over-year, reaching a combined base of 43,000 individuals.

Financial Picture (2025 preliminary)

While the reported 2025 FY net result was PLN -1.9 million (approx. EUR - 0.4 million) loss attributed to deferred tax adjustments (a non-operational, timing-related accounting item), our underlying operational profitability remains robust. Critically, LM PAY achieved a gross profit of PLN 1.2 million (approx. EUR 0.6 million), demonstrating solid core business strength.

The primary driver of the overall increase in recorded revenue was the expansion of the customer base, new partnerships, and rising demand for healthcare, beauty, and insurance services. In 2025, the accounting policy was updated. Under the revised policy, the Company presents early loan repayments and customer withdrawals from loan agreements as a cost. Previously, the Company presented these items as a reduction in revenue. Early repayments totalled PLN 2.71 million in 2024 and PLN 5.97 million in 2025. This change in policy is presentation-only and does not affect operating profit. One-off costs related to the change of refinancing partner had a material impact on results in 2025.

Status Update:

The Company’s financial reports for FY 2025 will be released upon completion of external audit cycle. LM PAY is committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial rigor and anticipates publishing the comprehensive report in the near term.

Sales growth in the first quarter of 2026

Sales growth continued in the first quarter of 2026: at PLN 7.5 million (approx. EUR 1.7 million), an increase of 3.8% was achieved compared to the same quarter of the previous year. EBIT fell by 24.6% to PLN 1.6 million (approx. EUR 0.39 million) due to development costs related to product offering expansion and new sales partnerships in the insurance sector. Customer acquisition rose by 6.4% to 12.8 thousand. Returning customers share remained high at 34%.

Invitation to the earnings call and the spring conference

The management will present the current business figures and the 2026 outlook on July 7th at 2 p.m. CE(S)T during an earnings call organized by MWB. Interested investors and members of the press can register at https://research-hub.de/events/registration/2026-07-07-14-00/Y00-GR

Foreign expansion

LM PAY's international expansion into Romania is suspended in the current fiscal year, as the National Bank of Romania (NBR) refused to approve the registration of the Romanian branch in the General Register (mandated for consumer finance operations). This denial was primarily predicated on the inability to furnish requisite detailed documentation concerning minority shareholders.

Given the unique characteristics of our share registry—subject to volatility through exchange trading transactions (purchase and sale), allowing shareholder composition to fluctuate multiple times in a single day—LM PAY does not possess the legal standing to acquire, for every minority shareholder, copies of their identity documents, criminal records, or equivalent credentials issued by the relevant local authorities.

Nevertheless, all other compliance and transparency mandates set forth by NBR were satisfied.

With a robust plan in place and a strong focus on strategic partnerships and market expansion in Poland, LM PAY will focus on achieving its ambitious goals for the current year.

About LM PAY:

LM PAY S.A. is a rapidly growing FinTech company specializing in embedded finance solutions for healthcare, aesthetic treatments and insurance. LM PAY’s innovative platform seamlessly integrates into the workflows of over 13,000 clinics and beauty salons in Poland. It simplifies financing for patients while ensuring immediate payments to providers, making processes more efficient and seamless.

The company collaborates with leading market players and has 15 years of experience in the Polish market. With a listing on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016), LM PAY is well-positioned for future expansion. Key growth areas include further developing the B2B partner network in Poland and diversifying embedded finance solutions into new industries such as auto insurance and legal services.

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Poland: LM PAY S.A. Grzegorz Pieszak Phone +48 881 780 994 grzegorz.pieszak@lmpay.pl

Investor Relations & Financial Media in Germany: Meister Consulting GmbH Tobias Meister phone +49 (0) 2983 908121 mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080 meister@meisterconsult.com