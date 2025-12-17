LogicMark Aktie

LogicMark für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US67091J8009

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.12.2025 18:08:11

EQS-News: LogicMark Launches AI-Powered Caregiver Tools To Empower Predictive Decision-Making

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Healthcare
LogicMark Launches AI-Powered Caregiver Tools To Empower Predictive Decision-Making

17.12.2025 / 18:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - December 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - When it comes to monitoring aging adults living on their own, caregivers are typically in the dark when it comes to care information like medication adherence or movement. Taking a data-centric approach to caregiving is, in fact, widely unheard of outside of an institutional setting.  

6940861fda846f6043d59d33_1

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK), the provider of personal emergency response systems, health communication devices and technology for the growing care economy, is turning the convergence of critical data into real-world impact. By integrating data such as falls, emergency calls, daily steps, active time, and medication adherence, to provide caregivers with a complete picture of the individual to identify risks earlier, intervene more effectively, and support seniors in maintaining independence longer. After all, that is the ultimate goal of LogicMark and the devices, software, and services the company has revolutionized.  

The Power of Data 

LogicMark is looking to expand the number of data sets it utilizes to empower caregivers as health changes tend to show up first in small shifts in falls, movements, or in medication adherence habits that can't easily be spotted alone. When AI-processing is combined with these data sets, the technology immediately becomes predictive. Regularly monitoring the person and detecting even the slightest change in behavior or patterns, that can be all it takes to spot something amiss and alert caregivers to take preventive action. 

Activity metrics and medication adherence data sets can paint a very clear picture when analyzed over time, as acute changes in data are cause for alarm. For example, an older adult who lives alone is required to take a once daily cholesterol pill. Over time he starts taking it an average of 45 minutes later than usual. At the same time his average daily steps begin to decrease from 10,000 to 2,000 over the course of a month. That decline, coupled with the delay in taking his medicine, could be a sign that there is a growing mobility issue that needs to be addressed.  

Another example could be the woman who lives alone and usually takes all three of her prescription medications on time every day but starts missing a dose here or there every few days. At the same time her active time outside of the house begins to decline. That decline in active time and increase in forgetting to take her medicine could alert caregivers and family members of cognitive decline. Both of those potential issues may not be identified if only one data set was being collected. 

LogicMark Brings It All Together

These advancements are possible due to LogicMark’s hardware, software, and proprietary AI algorithms.  The Freedom Alert Max’s advanced personal emergency response system is one device in the company’s line of medical alert devices that collect data in real time. It provides 24/7 monitoring and emergency assistance both at home and on-the-go. The device includes features such as fall detection, geofencing, emergency caregiver video, GPS location tracking, two-way communication, and now medication management and activity metrics in one device.   

It is the first time medication reminders have been integrated directly into a medical alert device, eliminating the need for separate smartphone apps. Caregivers can enter multiple medications and detailed dosage information through the company’s Care Village app. Notifications and clear dosage instructions are then received directly on the Freedom Alert Max device. The wearer can confirm they took their medication or select "Remind Me Later.”  If someone fails to respond to a reminder, the system automatically logs this information in LogicMark's backend system. This data is then processed through proprietary AI algorithms, which recognize patterns that could contribute to potential falls or emergencies. 

The data is also used in establishing a comprehensive, baseline wellness profile of the user via LogicMark’s patent-pending Care Village Digital Twin technology. Through the digital twin, LogicMark is building a back-end mirror image of its users. The virtual twin analyzes the person’s data to predict future outcomes, enabling caregivers to take proactive and preventive steps instead of reacting after the fact. 

By integrating advanced technology like Medication Reminders and Activity Metrics into its devices and sharing data through its Care Village Digital app, LogicMark is empowering caregivers to spot any issues long before they become problems and gives older adults the confidence to live independently. To learn more about how LogicMark is taking predictive preventive care to the next level, click here

Featured image from Shutterstock

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.


News Source: Benzinga

17.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US67091J8009
EQS News ID: 2247694

 
End of News EQS News Service

2247694  17.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LogicMark Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LogicMark Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LogicMark Inc Registered Shs 0,64 -19,11% LogicMark Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06:30 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street notiert teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen