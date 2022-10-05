EQS-News: Logistics group intensifies cooperation with USU on software asset management

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Logistics group intensifies cooperation with USU on software asset management



Comprehensive SaaS master agreement concluded for an additional 60 months



Möglingen October 5, 2022 A global company from the logistics industry is intensifying its cooperation with USU in order to further optimize its international software asset management (SAM). The new software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement has a term of an additional five years and a total volume in the mid-seven-digit range.

With its

I am delighted that we have expanded the existing strategic partnership with our customer. In addition to the performance of our SAM solution, the main factor was the wide range of managed services we provide from our data center in Aachen, commented Achim Rudolph, Senior Vice President at USU.



This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.



USU Software AG



As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of todays digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.



In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.



