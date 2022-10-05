|
05.10.2022 09:00:06
EQS-News: Logistics group intensifies cooperation with USU on software asset management
|
EQS-News: USU Software AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Comprehensive SaaS master agreement concluded for an additional 60 months
Möglingen October 5, 2022 A global company from the logistics industry is intensifying its cooperation with USU in order to further optimize its international software asset management (SAM). The new software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement has a term of an additional five years and a total volume in the mid-seven-digit range.
With its software asset management (SAM) solution, USU provides comprehensive managed services for the 35 most important software vendors, including Microsoft and Salesforce, from its own data center. Current reports, simulations and a consolidated Group-wide license inventory help to support compliance and the most economical use of licenses across several hundred thousand IT devices on the basis of a comprehensive software catalog.
I am delighted that we have expanded the existing strategic partnership with our customer. In addition to the performance of our SAM solution, the main factor was the wide range of managed services we provide from our data center in Aachen, commented Achim Rudolph, Senior Vice President at USU.
This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.
USU Software AG
As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of todays digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.
In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Further information: www.usu.com.
Contact:
USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 909
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com
USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Spitalhof
D-71696 Möglingen
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 108
E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com
05.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1456849
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1456849 05.10.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:00
|EQS-News: Logistik-Konzern intensiviert Zusammenarbeit mit USU im Bereich Software Asset Management (EQS Group)
|
09:00
|EQS-News: Logistics group intensifies cooperation with USU on software asset management (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22
|EQS-DD: USU Software AG english (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22
|EQS-DD: USU Software AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
28.09.22
|EQS-News: ITK-Unternehmensgruppe ist neuer USU-Kunde für IT Service Management (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|EQS-News: USU stattet Anbieter von Antriebssystemen mit Wissensmanagement-Lösung aus (EQS Group)
|
14.09.22
|DGAP-News: USU gehört zu den besten Arbeitgebern (EQS Group)
|
08.09.22
|DGAP-News: USU erneut mit Platin-Awards für besten Geschäftsbericht ausgezeichnet (EQS Group)
Analysen zu USU Software AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|USU Software AG
|17,50
|-5,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen nach starkem Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt schloss am Mittwoch tiefer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer musste zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Abschläge hinnehmen. Die US-Börsen vermelden Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Gewinne verzeichnet.