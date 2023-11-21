EQS-News: Logistics IT specialist logineer successfully established in the market

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Logistics IT specialist logineer successfully established in the market



21.11.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

q.beyond subsidiary acquires more than 40 customers in two years

logineer one of the largest service partners for industry software CargoWise

Boost to q.beyond’s business of consulting, development and operations

Cologne/Hamburg, 21 November 2023 – Two years after its launch, logineer, q.beyond’s subsidiary specialising in IT services for logistics companies, has exceeded initial expectations several times over. The company has now convinced more than 40 logistics companies with its services, has grown into one of the largest providers of the CargoWise industry solution and is planning further international locations.

logineer supports medium-sized logistics companies in digitalising their businesses. Its services comprise analysis and all aspects of IT operations, including advising on and supporting all systems needed to guarantee smooth logistics processes. The solutions offer everything a freight forwarder needs for its day-to-day work: a fully equipped logistics workplace, including all applications, the creation of interfaces to other logistics systems, such as warehousing, as well as extensive cybersecurity services.

Finger firmly on the pulse in the logistics market

“Our success in recent months clearly shows that our business model of helping logistics companies to enter the digital age is absolutely in line with the times”, comments Pascal Eggert, Managing Director of q.beyond logineer GmbH. “Medium-sized logistics players in particular have a huge need to catch up when it comes to digitalising processes, interfaces and their entire business models. We assist them here by offering pragmatic, tried-and-tested solutions and thus provide our customers with a genuine competitive edge in the hotly contested logistics market.”

Solutions for transport management, known as TMS (transport management systems), such as that of the industry leader CargoWise, were in particularly great demand. This enables logistics companies to organise all aspects of their business processes, from compiling tenders to deliveries, on a digital basis.

logineer is able to roll out fully digital workplaces for companies, including all applications needed for smooth logistics business operations, and that worldwide and within the shortest of timeframes. Its services also comprise comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and global 24/7 support. In the months ahead, logineer intends to press increasingly ahead with boosting its international presence and plans to open further locations.

q.beyond’s strategy of “plan, build and run” is gaining traction

logineer is just one example: The more sharply focused strategy announced by q.beyond at the beginning of 2023 is meeting with a warm reception in the market. “We are increasingly offering end-to-end support to our customers, from initial consulting through to developing and operating their IT systems”, explains Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG. “Our logineer subsidiary clearly demonstrates that in-depth sector expertise is in great demand from our customers, particularly when it comes to consulting. That is why we intend to further expand our sector specialisation.”

About q.beyond logineer GmbH

logineer is an IT service provider with around 150 IT and logistics experts digitalising logistics companies across the globe. We build the complete digital logistics workplace for our customers, including the global IT infrastructure and logistics applications, while making sure the data and information flow smoothly across borders and time zones. As a subsidiary of the IT specialist q.beyond, we have outstanding experience in international sea and air freight forwarding as well as in contract logistics. Our services include consulting, implementation, system integration, operations and our own global 24/7 help desk. The solutions offered include office IT, financial accounting, transport management, warehouse management and cybersecurity.



About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia, Spain and India, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany’s leading IT service providers.



