|
21.11.2023 10:00:20
EQS-News: Logistics IT specialist logineer successfully established in the market
|
EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Logistics IT specialist logineer successfully established in the market
Cologne/Hamburg, 21 November 2023 – Two years after its launch, logineer, q.beyond’s subsidiary specialising in IT services for logistics companies, has exceeded initial expectations several times over. The company has now convinced more than 40 logistics companies with its services, has grown into one of the largest providers of the CargoWise industry solution and is planning further international locations.
logineer supports medium-sized logistics companies in digitalising their businesses. Its services comprise analysis and all aspects of IT operations, including advising on and supporting all systems needed to guarantee smooth logistics processes. The solutions offer everything a freight forwarder needs for its day-to-day work: a fully equipped logistics workplace, including all applications, the creation of interfaces to other logistics systems, such as warehousing, as well as extensive cybersecurity services.
Finger firmly on the pulse in the logistics market
“Our success in recent months clearly shows that our business model of helping logistics companies to enter the digital age is absolutely in line with the times”, comments Pascal Eggert, Managing Director of q.beyond logineer GmbH. “Medium-sized logistics players in particular have a huge need to catch up when it comes to digitalising processes, interfaces and their entire business models. We assist them here by offering pragmatic, tried-and-tested solutions and thus provide our customers with a genuine competitive edge in the hotly contested logistics market.”
Solutions for transport management, known as TMS (transport management systems), such as that of the industry leader CargoWise, were in particularly great demand. This enables logistics companies to organise all aspects of their business processes, from compiling tenders to deliveries, on a digital basis.
logineer is able to roll out fully digital workplaces for companies, including all applications needed for smooth logistics business operations, and that worldwide and within the shortest of timeframes. Its services also comprise comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and global 24/7 support. In the months ahead, logineer intends to press increasingly ahead with boosting its international presence and plans to open further locations.
q.beyond’s strategy of “plan, build and run” is gaining traction
logineer is just one example: The more sharply focused strategy announced by q.beyond at the beginning of 2023 is meeting with a warm reception in the market. “We are increasingly offering end-to-end support to our customers, from initial consulting through to developing and operating their IT systems”, explains Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG. “Our logineer subsidiary clearly demonstrates that in-depth sector expertise is in great demand from our customers, particularly when it comes to consulting. That is why we intend to further expand our sector specialisation.”
21.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005137004
|WKN:
|513700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1776397
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1776397 21.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu q.beyond (ex QSC)mehr Nachrichten
|
21.11.23
|EQS-News: Logistik-IT-Spezialist logineer erfolgreich am Markt etabliert (EQS Group)
|
21.11.23
|EQS-News: Logistics IT specialist logineer successfully established in the market (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-News: q.beyond increases revenues and free cash flow in Q3 2023 (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-News: q.beyond steigert Umsatz und Free Cashflow im Q3 2023 (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-News: Verschmelzung zweier Töchter abgeschlossen: q.beyond wächst zu einem Unternehmen zusammen (EQS Group)
|
02.11.23
|EQS-News: Merger of two subsidiaries completed: q.beyond is growing into one company (EQS Group)
|
27.09.23
|EQS-News: Pioneering sustainability: q.beyond signs up to EU Code of Conduct for Data Centre Energy Efficiency (EQS Group)
|
27.09.23
|EQS-News: Vorreiter bei Nachhaltigkeit: q.beyond schließt sich EU-Kodex für energieeffiziente Rechenzentren an (EQS Group)
Analysen zu q.beyond (ex QSC)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|q.beyond (ex QSC)
|0,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen und Japan im Feiertag: ATX leicht im Plus -- DAX überspringt zeitweise 16.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schließen etwas fester
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex kann hingegen zugewinnen. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags "Thanksgiving" geschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.