|
20.12.2022 17:13:05
EQS-News: Logwin AG: Federal Central Office establishes retribution of additional capital contribution for 2020 to 2022 distributions to German investors. Proceedings in Luxembourg still open.
|
EQS-News: Logwin AG
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In August 2020 and September 2022, Logwin AG submitted applications to the German Federal Central Tax Office in accordance with Section 27 (8) of the German Corporate Income Tax Act (applications for the qualification of a so-called retribution of additional capital contribution) for 2020 to 2022 distributions. The Federal Central Tax Office has now determined the so-called retribution of additional capital contribution in accordance with the application in each case with notices dated December 13, 2022, received on December 19, 2022.
If certain further legal requirements are met, the above-mentioned distributions in 2020, 2021 and 2022 can thus be exempted from German taxation for shareholders resident in Germany. Regarding a certificate that may be required for the German income tax return, affected shareholders can contact Logwin AG at https://www.logwin-logistics.com/contact/contact-form.html, quoting the keyword "retribution of additional capital contribution".
There are no final decisions yet on the concurrent proceedings resp. appeals in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg relating to the distributions for 2019 to 2022.
About Logwin AG
Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2021, the group generated sales of EUR 1.9bn and currently employs about 4,100 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.
Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.
Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com
Sebastian Esser
Additional features:
File: Logwin AG_Press_Release_retribution of additional capital contribution_20122022
20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 719 690 0
|Fax:
|+352 719 690 1359
|E-mail:
|ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
|Internet:
|www.logwin-logistics.com
|ISIN:
|LU1618151879
|WKN:
|A2DR54
|Indices:
|Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1518151
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1518151 20.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!