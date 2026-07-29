EQS-News: Logwin reports revenue growth in the first half of 2026

EQS-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Logwin reports revenue growth in the first half of 2026 (news with additional features)



29.07.2026 / 11:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Logwin Group increased its revenue in the first half of 2026 and successfully held its ground in a challenging market environment. The continued expansion of its global network and its consistently solid financial base underline the Logwin Group’s strong market position.

In the first half of 2026, the Logwin Group further strengthened its position in a persistently challenging competitive environment. Supported by stable demand for international transportation and logistics services as well as higher air and ocean freight rates, revenues increased to EUR 737.4m (2025: EUR 692.3m). Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and an unchanged highly competitive market environment, Logwin benefited from stable customer demand, additional transport volumes and the continued expansion of its global network. The operating result (EBITA) amounted to EUR 38.0m (2025: EUR 42.5m), while net profit for the period amounted to EUR 26.6m (2025: EUR 30.6m).

Growth in both business segments

Group revenues increased to EUR 737.4m during the reporting period (2025: EUR 692.3m). Both business segments contributed to this positive development. Revenues in the Air + Ocean business segment rose to EUR 608.4m (2025: EUR 566.7m), driven primarily by higher volumes across the global network and increased air and ocean freight rates. The Solutions business segment also delivered a pleasing performance, generating revenues of EUR 130.6m (2025: EUR 126.9m). The successful acquisition of new business and a focused approach towards attractive market segments compensated for the loss of individual customer accounts.

Profitable business model in a demanding market environment

Despite a lower gross margin and an intense competitive environment, operating result (EBITA) remained at a good level of EUR 38.0m (2025: EUR 42.5m). Logwin benefited from higher transport volumes and a stable business performance across both business segments. In the Air + Ocean business segment, operating result amounted to EUR 30.8m (2025: EUR 34.3m). At the same time, investments in the expansion of the international network and the market entry into the United States underline the Group’s long-term growth strategy. The Solutions business segment generated an operating result of EUR 12.0m (2025: EUR 13.2m). The focus on profitable activities contributed to a satisfactory earnings performance and offset the loss of individual customer accounts.

Solid financial position

The Logwin Group’s financial position remained robust as of 30 June 2026. The equity ratio stood at 48.4% (31 December 2025: 50.1%), while net liquidity amounted to EUR 275.2m (31 December 2025: EUR 324.8m).

Free cash flow amounted to EUR -20.9m (2025: EUR 0.6m). This was primarily driven by higher capital expenditures and increased working capital requirements at the reporting date associated with the revenue growth in the first half of the year. At the same time, Logwin continued to invest selectively in infrastructure and the further expansion of its international network.

Strategic expansion of U.S. activities

By acquiring activities from a long-standing cooperation partner, Logwin strengthened its presence in the U.S. market during the first half of the year. The acquisition expands the Group’s global network in a strategically important market and creates additional growth opportunities in both transpacific and transatlantic trade lanes.

Outlook for 2026 confirmed

Against the backdrop of the continued stable development of global trade, the Logwin Group confirms its outlook for the 2026 financial year. The forecast for the 2026 financial year published in the 2025 Annual Financial Report therefore remains unchanged.

The Interim Financial Report as of 30 June 2026 of Logwin Group is available on the internet at:

www.logwin-logistics.com



About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2025, the group generated sales of about EUR 1,4bn and currently employs over 3,900 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg).

The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group’s system of key figures and are described and defined in the section „Financial Performance Management“ of the management report of the Annual Financial Report 2025 (page 1 et seq.) in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority‘s (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com

Axel Steiner

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +352 719690-1112

axel.steiner@logwin-logistics.com