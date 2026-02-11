EQS-News: Lotus Pharmaceutical becomes commercialization partner for Formycon's Keytruda® biosimilar candidate FYB206 across major parts of the Asia-Pacific Region

Formycon Aktie
Lotus Pharmaceutical becomes commercialization partner for Formycon's Keytruda® biosimilar candidate FYB206 across major parts of the Asia-Pacific Region
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany and Taipei, Taiwan – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, “Formycon”) and Lotus Pharmaceutical (“Lotus”) today announced the conclusion of an exclusive license agreement for Formycon’s Keytruda®1 biosimilar candidate FYB206 (Pembrolizumab). Lotus, a multinational pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in Asia and a diverse portfolio of novel, generic and biosimilar medicines will commercialize FYB206 across major parts of the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) Region.
Upon signature of the agreement, Formycon will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for further payments contingent on the achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones. In addition, Formycon will receive a share of the gross profits upon market launch in the region and will be responsible for the manufacturing and supply of the finished product.
“The addition of this important oncology therapeutic to our existing partnership with Lotus underscores our well-established and trusted collaboration and marks another important step in Formycon’s global commercialization strategy. Lotus has a unique footprint in the APAC region. Together we aim to broaden patient access to effective and cost-efficient treatment options for serious diseases while creating sustainable long-term value”, said Nicola Mikulcik, CBO of Formycon AG.
Petar Vazharov, CEO of Lotus Pharmaceutical, commented: “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Formycon through this agreement for FYB206, a highly important biosimilar candidate in oncology. Biosimilars represent a key growth pillar for Lotus, and pembrolizumab is among the most clinically impactful and widely used biologics globally. By combining Formycon’s development expertise with Lotus’ strong commercial platform across Asia-Pacific, we aim to improve patient access to high-quality, cost-effective biologic therapies while further strengthening our specialty oncology portfolio in the region.”
FYB206 is approaching the end of its clinical development phase, with primary endpoint data expected in the first quarter of 2026. Following completion of the data package, Formycon and Lotus will closely align to prepare the regulatory submissions in the APAC countries according to the local requirements.
Pembrolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that belongs to the group of immune checkpoint inhibitors and is used to treat a variety of tumors. With its broad range of indications in oncology and global sales of US$ 31.7 billion in 20252, Keytruda® is currently one of the world’s best-selling drugs, underscoring the substantial oncology demand and market potential across the world. According to market research estimates, sales in the Asia-Pacific region could amount to approximately $7.0 billion in 20253.
a subsidiary of Merck & Co, Inc, Rahway, NJ/USA
2 https://www.merck.com/news/merck-highlights-progress-advancing-broad-diverse-pipeline/
3 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/keytruda-market/asia-pacific
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY.
