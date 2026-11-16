LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie

LPKF Laser & Electronics ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 645000 / ISIN: DE0006450000

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16.11.2026 14:01:03

EQS-News: LPKF receives further order for production equipment in the Advanced Packaging area

EQS-News: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
LPKF receives further order for production equipment in the Advanced Packaging area

16.11.2026 / 14:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LPKF receives further order for production equipment in the Advanced Packaging area

Order volume in the mid-single-digit million-euro range – further customer adopts LIDE technology for production

Garbsen, 16 November 2026 – LPKF Laser & Electronics SE has received an order in the mid-single-digit million-euro range from a leading Asian manufacturer of components for Advanced Semiconductor Packaging. The customer will use the LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) systems to produce glass components for Advanced Packaging architectures in the field of co-packaged optics.

LPKF has many years of expertise in laser-based precision processing for the microstructuring of glass. LIDE technology enables the manufacture of high-precision glass components for demanding applications in Advanced Packaging for high-performance chips. In the field of co-packaged optics, it creates the conditions necessary for the precise positioning of optical components, thereby supporting their integration into modern chip packages.

With this order, LPKF gains another customer that uses LIDE technology in production. Part of the order is expected to be delivered before the end of the current financial year. Delivery of the remaining portion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

The order marks another step for LPKF on its path to establishing itself as a supplier for the production of glass-based Advanced Packaging. The transition of yet another customer from qualification to production use is in line with LPKF’s expectations and confirms the progress made in this application area.
About LPKF 
LPKF is a leading international technology group for laser-based manufacturing solutions. The company develops high-precision, energy-efficient, and sustainable technologies for demanding industries, including the semiconductor, electronics, solar, and medical technology sectors. With its patented LIDE technology, LPKF sets standards in glass processing for advanced semiconductor packaging. A global network, approximately 700 employees, and decades of development expertise enable innovative solutions across the entire value chain. LPKF is headquartered in Garbsen, Germany, and is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange (LPK; ISIN DE0006450000).

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Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

16.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900BCQXUJL7J96G45
EQS News ID: 2435828

 
End of News EQS News Service

2435828  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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