EQS-News: Lünendonk List 2026: DATAGROUP Confirms Leading Position in the German IT Services Market

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Lünendonk List 2026: DATAGROUP Confirms Leading Position in the German IT Services Market



11.06.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lünendonk List 2026: DATAGROUP Confirms Leading Position in the German IT Services Market



Pliezhausen, June 11, 2026 – DATAGROUP once again ranks among the leading IT service providers in Germany in 2026, confirming its strong market position with a place among the top 10 in the Lünendonk List.

The market research company Lünendonk & Hossenfelder has published the latest Lünendonk Lists 2026. DATAGROUP ranks 8th in the list of “Leading IT Service Companies in Germany,” once again placing it among the ten largest IT service providers in the country.

The annual Lünendonk study highlights key developments and investment trends in the German IT market. In 2026, Cyber Security, cloud services, and artificial intelligence continue to be at the forefront for most companies. DATAGROUP addresses these requirements with its modular CORBOX service portfolio. The four core elements – CORSecurity, CORCloud, CORCompliance, and CORIntelligence – are deeply integrated across all service families and support companies in making their IT secure, efficient, and future-ready.

“The renewed ranking among the top 10 confirms that technological strength, customer proximity, and long-term partnerships can be successfully combined. Today, companies need IT service providers who not only ensure stable operations but also drive new impulses for digital transformation. That is exactly what DATAGROUP stands for,” says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP.



About the Lünendonk Lists

The Lünendonk Lists are among the most respected market overviews in the German IT industry. Each year, the market research firm Lünendonk & Hossenfelder analyzes the leading IT service providers in Germany and publishes a range of market overviews and studies based on its findings. The lists provide a comprehensive overview of key providers and developments in the German IT market.

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers.Around 4000 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, andoperateIT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOXproduct, DATAGROUPis a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions.The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for itsoptimalintegration of new companies. DATAGROUP is activelyparticipatingin the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.

Contact

AnkeBanaschewski

Investor Relations&Corporate Communication

presse@datagroup.de