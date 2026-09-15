Erste Group Bank Aktie
WKN: 65201 / ISIN: AT0000652011
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15.09.2026 10:30:23
EQS-News: Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad joins Erste Group from Bitpanda as Executive Director Group Asset Management
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EQS-News: Erste Group Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad joins Erste Group from Bitpanda as Executive Director Group Asset Management
Erste Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad as Executive Director Asset Management, a newly created group-wide role reporting directly to CEO Peter Bosek. In this position, he will be responsible for driving an integrated investing and asset management strategy across the Group. Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad joins from Bitpanda, where as CEO, he led the transformation of the retail crypto broker into a highly regulated investment and trading platform serving more than seven million users across 45 markets. He will work closely with newly appointed CEO of Erste Asset Management, Robert Kubin, to further drive innovation in investment solutions and ensure a consistent, digitally-led investing approach across Erste Group’s eight markets and its 23 million customers.
Peter Bosek, CEO of Erste Group said: "I am thrilled that we have been able to attract Lukas to Erste Group. He epitomizes a pioneering spirit and brings a wealth of expertise in making investing simpler and more accessible, which is key to engaging the next generation of investors. Young people are investing earlier and more actively than previous generations, driven in part by a growing awareness of the need to secure their financial future. As their expectations continue to evolve, our offering must grow with them. Lukas will play a key role in making our offering intuitive and attractive across all our markets and in helping more people across Central Europe make the shift from saving to investing.”
Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad said: “Over the past eight years, I've seen firsthand how quickly people's expectations of investing can change once you make it simple, transparent, and accessible. Erste Group has something few institutions in this space can match: direct, trusted relationships with 23 million customers and one of Europe's most-used banking platforms in George. I'm excited to bring that experience together with Erste's scale and regional reach to build the leading investment offering in Central and Eastern Europe.”
Before taking over as CEO of Bitpanda in August 2025, Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad held a series of senior leadership roles at the company, including Deputy CEO, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer. Since joining Bitpanda in 2018, he also built and scaled its institutional infrastructure business and was instrumental in establishing the Group's regulatory footprint, including licensed entities in Austria and Germany. Prior to these roles, he held positions at Raiffeisen, zeb consulting and Erste Group. He holds an MSc in Banking & Finance from WU Vienna and studied at Baruch College in New York. Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad appointment is still subject to customary regulatory approvals.
Additional features:
File: Peter_Bosek_copyright-erste-group-pavel-becker
File: Lukas_Enzersdorfer-Konrad
15.09.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Erste Group Bank AG
|Am Belvedere 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43(0)5 0100 - 13425
|E-mail:
|press@erstegroup.com
|Internet:
|www.erstegroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000652011
|WKN:
|909943
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|PQOH26KWDF7CG10L6792
|EQS News ID:
|2399456
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2399456 15.09.2026 CET/CEST
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