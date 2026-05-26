EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG: Capital reduction through cancellation of treasury shares successfully completed

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

M1 Kliniken AG: Capital reduction through cancellation of treasury shares successfully completed



26.05.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





M1 Kliniken AG: Capital reduction through cancellation of treasury shares successfully completed

Berlin, 26 May 2026 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN DE000A0STSQ8) has cancelled the treasury shares acquired under its share buyback programme and reduced its share capital accordingly.

On 25 March 2026, the Management Board resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board granted on 26 March 2026 and on the basis of the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 17 July 2024, to reduce the Company's share capital by EUR 1,088,289 from EUR 19,643,403 to EUR 18,555,114. The capital reduction became effective upon registration in the commercial register of the Local Court of Charlottenburg (HRB 107637 B) on 26 May 2026.

The cancellation was carried out under the simplified procedure pursuant to Section 237 (3) no. 3 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The Articles of Association were amended accordingly in Section II. 4. (Amount and Division of the Share Capital).

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of medical aesthetic services in Europe and Australia. With a clear strategic focus, high standardisation, and consistent scalability, the Group currently operates 59 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians and adhere to uniform, high medical standards, while being offered at market-leading prices. Since late 2018, M1 has systematically driven its international expansion, which forms the basis for scalable future growth and the further development of its global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of Europe’s largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery, featuring four operating theatres and 35 beds.



Contact:

M1 Kliniken AGGrünauer Straße 512557 BerlinT: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14M: ir@m1-kliniken.de